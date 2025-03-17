Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageduck paintingadrien moreauvictorianduck public domainperson in landscapepink paintingsvictorian womanlandscape paintingContemplation (1873) by Adrien MoreauOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 705 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3709 x 6309 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3709 x 6309 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseElegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372503/elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410997/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era fashion illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410477/png-elegant-victorian-era-fashion-illustrationView licenseMeet the witch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774357/png-adrien-dauzats-art-artistsView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG A woman victorian clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16042253/png-woman-victorian-clothing-costumeView licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licensePortrait of the Marquise de Miramon, nee Therese Feuillant by Jacques Joseph Tissot. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425678/image-people-cross-fabricView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licensePNG Vintage Victorian dress illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411138/png-vintage-victorian-dress-illustrationView licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA woman victorian clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017097/woman-victorian-clothing-costumeView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410615/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA queen victorian clothing fashion vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017266/queen-victorian-clothing-fashion-vintageView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG A queen victorian clothing fashion vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16042147/png-queen-victorian-clothing-fashion-vintageView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 3 (1858) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787336/fashion-drawing-no-1858-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 2 (1852) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787859/fashion-drawing-no-1852-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 13 (1872) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785612/fashion-drawing-no-1872-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMoonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775152/moonlight-au-clair-lune-c-1885-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 8 (1866) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786518/fashion-drawing-no-1866-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseMemories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView license