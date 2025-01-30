rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Poacher (c. 1847) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Save
Edit Image
forestpublic domain winter artpaintings public domainwinter forest paintinghunterwinter attirepublic domain oil paintingsnow
Kindness quote Instagram story template
Kindness quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408379/kindness-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790209/image-background-dog-forestFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790430/bird-hunting-1830-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Snow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652254/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Snow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259921/snow-winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651466/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Snow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259919/snow-winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652380/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
standing woman wearing dark long skirt, white blouse, hat with wide brim and scarf tied around her head, with bundles on her…
standing woman wearing dark long skirt, white blouse, hat with wide brim and scarf tied around her head, with bundles on her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656944/image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259567/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Cat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788821/cat-weasel-and-rabbit-1836-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
The Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612068/the-good-samaritan-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Italian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Italian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788410/italian-peasant-1842-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030803/camel-and-arabs-mid-19th-century-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas lights, editable Instagram story template
Christmas lights, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519699/christmas-lights-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Passing By on the Other Side
Passing By on the Other Side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883786/passing-the-other-sideFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Love, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259574/love-peace-joy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124828/sunset-tombs-near-cairo-19th-century-after-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media design
Love, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259576/love-peace-joy-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Two people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.
Two people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012802/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter festival Instagram story template, editable social media design
Winter festival Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259911/winter-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
A covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.
A covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979218/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & design
Love, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259569/love-peace-joy-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
A House in Turkey by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
A House in Turkey by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183688/house-turkey-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Winter festival Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter festival Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259913/winter-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785886/boy-leading-his-animal-troupe-probably-1855-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125366/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Winter festival blog banner template, editable text & design
Winter festival blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259910/winter-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789803/caravan-halted-oasis-1840-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Instagram post template, editable text
Icy wonderland world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365419/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Landschap met watermolen (1813 - 1860) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Landschap met watermolen (1813 - 1860) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793650/landschap-met-watermolen-1813-1860-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license