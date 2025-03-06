rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mater Dolorosa (1870) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Save
Edit Image
statue bustpublic domain images deathmother's dayface sculptureveil sculpturesorrowful marymarble womanmourning
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
PNG Classical marble statue depicting sorrow.
PNG Classical marble statue depicting sorrow.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15201219/png-classical-marble-statue-depicting-sorrowView license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Daphnis and Chloe (1874) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Daphnis and Chloe (1874) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785462/daphnis-and-chloe-1874-jean-baptiste-carpeauxFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
PNG Emotional marble statue art
PNG Emotional marble statue art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15200704/png-emotional-marble-statue-artView license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Fantasy Bust of a Veiled Woman (Marguerite Bellanger?) (c. 1865/1870) by Albert Ernest Carrier Belleuse
Fantasy Bust of a Veiled Woman (Marguerite Bellanger?) (c. 1865/1870) by Albert Ernest Carrier Belleuse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053958/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Pieta/reduced copy after marble in St.P (2nd half 17th century) by After Michelangelo Buonarroti
Pieta/reduced copy after marble in St.P (2nd half 17th century) by After Michelangelo Buonarroti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155751/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663839/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Virgin of the Immaculate Conception (1877) by Claudio Fucigna
Virgin of the Immaculate Conception (1877) by Claudio Fucigna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128991/virgin-the-immaculate-conception-1877-claudio-fucignaFree Image from public domain license
Ghost demon fantasy remix, editable design
Ghost demon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669751/ghost-demon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration sculpture.
Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration sculpture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15575330/image-person-art-watercolorView license
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672485/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration sculpture.
PNG Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration sculpture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15602866/png-background-faceView license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
PNG Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration woman.
PNG Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration woman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601107/png-face-personView license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311413/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Neapolitan Fisherboy (Pêcheur napolitain à la coquille) (1857-after 1861) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Neapolitan Fisherboy (Pêcheur napolitain à la coquille) (1857-after 1861) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044337/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Bust of a Veiled Child by Pietro Marchetti
Bust of a Veiled Child by Pietro Marchetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797056/bust-veiled-child-pietro-marchettiFree Image from public domain license
My body poster template, editable text and design
My body poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bust of Napoleon (1808) by Attributed to Circle of Lorenzo Bartolini
Bust of Napoleon (1808) by Attributed to Circle of Lorenzo Bartolini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125212/bust-napoleon-1808-attributed-circle-lorenzo-bartoliniFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity poster template, editable text and design
Body positivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Classical marble statue depicting sorrow.
Classical marble statue depicting sorrow.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178698/classical-marble-statue-depicting-sorrowView license
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license
Belisarius by Jean Baptiste Stouf
Belisarius by Jean Baptiste Stouf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262582/belisarius-jean-baptiste-stoufFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license
Satyr by Benvenuto Cellini
Satyr by Benvenuto Cellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246643/satyr-benvenuto-celliniFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Classical marble bust sculpture art
Classical marble bust sculpture art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178348/classical-marble-bust-sculpture-artView license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312124/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
PNG Classical marble bust sculpture art
PNG Classical marble bust sculpture art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15200331/png-classical-marble-bust-sculpture-artView license
Body positivity blog banner template, editable text
Body positivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737739/body-positivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration woman.
Coquette black Veiled maiden statue crying black tears art illustration woman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15575288/coquette-black-veiled-maiden-statue-crying-black-tears-art-illustration-womanView license
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809179/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Young Saint John the Baptist (c. 1470) by Antonio Rossellino
The Young Saint John the Baptist (c. 1470) by Antonio Rossellino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984147/the-young-saint-john-the-baptist-c-1470-antonio-rossellinoFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity Instagram story template, editable text
Body positivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737743/body-positivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sculptor crafting marble bust masterpiece.
Sculptor crafting marble bust masterpiece.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18021611/sculptor-crafting-marble-bust-masterpieceView license