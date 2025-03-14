Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian wood engravingpeople engravewoods scenebeachbeach public domain vintagefacewoodpeopleThe Bathers (2 Aug. 1873) by ReddingOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 864 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6952 x 9659 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licenseOn the Beach - Two are Company, Three are None (published 1872) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047457/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNarcotics: Opium denhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340390/narcotics-opium-denFree Image from public domain licenseMeet the witch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunday at Sea (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786220/sunday-sea-1868Free Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Little Woman (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786179/the-little-woman-1868Free Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England - Summit of Mount Washington (published 1870) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047042/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783038/the-goddess-our-kitchen-1884-frederick-stuart-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058198/vintage-people-editable-famous-artwork-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas Belles (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046794/christmas-belles-published-1869-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784674/the-beach-long-branchthe-childrens-hour-15-aug-1874-langridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMexican restaurant voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView licenseThe Beach at Long Branch (21 Aug. 1869) by John Karsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786464/the-beach-long-branch-21-aug-1869-john-karstFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777033/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseMumpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340223/mumpsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Dinner Horn (11 June 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789496/the-dinner-horn-11-june-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseNative American day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668088/native-american-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseThe sea-side sanitarium by C A Kettelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407060/the-sea-side-sanitarium-kettelsFree Image from public domain licenseNative American heritage blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668081/native-american-heritage-blog-banner-templateView license"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786004/something-new-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseLooking at the Eclipse (16 Dec. 1865) by John Parker Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789642/looking-the-eclipse-16-dec-1865-john-parker-davisFree Image from public domain license