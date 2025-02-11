Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewillowpublic domain oil paintingscenery paintingpublic domain corotpublic domain art small imagessmalltall pastoral scenefabricWasherwomen in a Willow Grove (1871) by Jean Baptiste Camille CorotOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 986 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5839 x 4800 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5839 x 4800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseMeadow with Willows, Monthléry (1860s) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786160/meadow-with-willows-monthlery-1860s-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseWilderness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630648/wilderness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Willows of Marissel (1857) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127161/the-willows-marissel-1857-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseReconnect with nature quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630553/reconnect-with-nature-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Fisherman's Cottage (1871) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128802/the-fishermans-cottage-1871-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseBarnyard Scene (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775731/barnyard-scene-19th-century-imitator-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038923/carpentry-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseApple Trees in a Field (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786014/apple-trees-field-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseMarsh at Bove, near Amiens (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775741/image-cows-animal-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeace quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114491/peace-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseRoad by the Water (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785974/road-the-water-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseMother and Child by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184764/mother-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseMme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, Niece of Corot (Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, nièce de Corot) by Jean Baptiste…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265275/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Evening Star (1864) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128522/the-evening-star-1864-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLady in Blue, oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1874)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Woman in a Pink Skirt (c. 1845–50) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784280/young-woman-pink-skirt-c-1845-50-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287925/nature-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseJean Baptiste Camille Corot - Interrupted Reading - 1922.410 - Art Institute of Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666700/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784318/bathers-the-borromean-isles-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Village Street: Dardagny by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184725/village-street-dardagnyFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseMme de Larochenoire, Wife of the Painter (Mme de Larochenoire, femme du peintre) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265266/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651397/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelancholy Italian Woman (Rome) (Italienne mélancolique [Rome]) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265314/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265476/landscape-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license