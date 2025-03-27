Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewood engravingsindustrial art printpublic domainhorseanimalfacepersonartJam at the Ferry Gate (1869) by Thomas WorthOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 833 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1110 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas Belles (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046794/christmas-belles-published-1869-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseSt. Thomas's Hospital on the Albert Embankment: Opened by Her Majesty June 21, 1871https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414062/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePhysicians College, Warwick Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355172/physicians-college-warwick-laneFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseR- Ricketshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368990/ricketsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLa premier dimanche de la promenade de Saint Cloud (first quarter 19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790800/premier-dimanche-promenade-saint-cloud-first-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon. The New London Fever Hospital: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330195/london-the-new-london-fever-hospital-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNew York, Morguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339929/new-york-morgueFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568357/summer-party-facebook-story-templateView licenseSt. George's Hospital: with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469953/st-georges-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseOval Plaque (1800-1850) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124646/oval-plaque-1800-1850-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBirmingham Town Hall and Queen's College (1850-1852) by Samuel Lines Snr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333938/birmingham-town-hall-and-queens-college-1850-1852-samuel-lines-snrFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLondon Hospital with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470001/london-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSt. Luke's Hospital, Old Street Roadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469842/st-lukes-hospital-old-street-roadFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCity of London Lying-In Hospital by J Goughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407242/city-london-lying-in-hospital-goughFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206747/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrown Animal Sanatory Institution, London, England: View with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330144/brown-animal-sanatory-institution-london-england-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary's Hospital, London, England: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330486/saint-marys-hospital-london-england-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212433/horse-show-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLondon. Hospital for Consumption and Diseases of the Chest (Brompton): General view with street scene (Fulham Road)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330260/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain license