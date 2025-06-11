Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebreastfeedingmothermother paintingclassic paintingfacepersonartpublic domainMother and Child (c. 1850–70) by Paul Falconer PooleOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1018 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4730 x 5574 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4730 x 5574 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMother and child png sticker, Madonna Litta, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713532/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseMother and Child (c. 1869) by Hugues Merlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785522/mother-and-child-c-1869-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalaberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128455/the-awakening-1863-charles-francois-jalabertFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Kiss (Le Baiser) (c.1906) by Elizabeth Noursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774276/the-kiss-le-baiser-c1906-elizabeth-nourseFree Image from public domain licenseMother and child png sticker, Madonna Litta, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703870/png-aesthetic-angel-artView licenseSaint Dorothea (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Stellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136590/saint-dorothea-ca-1720-1730-baroque-stellaFree Image from public domain licenseBreastfeeding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489516/breastfeeding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStädtisches Obdach, 1926 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953521/stadtisches-obdach-1926-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseBreastfeeding Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489526/breastfeeding-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMaternity (Maternite) (c. 1912) by Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056834/maternity-maternite-c-1912-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseBreastfeeding blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489545/breastfeeding-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child (ca. 1720-1725 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136592/virgin-and-child-ca-1720-1725-baroque-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710325/mothers-day-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStädtisches Obdach, 1926 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985819/stadtisches-obdach-1926-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806377/mothers-day-celebration-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMutter mit Kind auf dem Arm, 1910 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937252/mutter-mit-kind-auf-dem-arm-1910-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating motherhood blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866429/celebrating-motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMaternity (1873) by Leon Jean Basile Perraulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128866/maternity-1873-leon-jean-basile-perraultFree Image from public domain licenseBeing a mother blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866416/being-mother-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDeath, Woman and Child, 1910 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937289/death-woman-and-child-1910-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseMother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786590/mother-and-child-c-1861-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseSitzende Frau, vor der ein Mann kniet, den Kopf in ihren Schoß gelegt, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952473/image-pencil-drawing-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710320/mothers-day-celebration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMothers, Give from Your Abundance!, 1926 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944874/mothers-give-from-your-abundance-1926-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseBreastfeeding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760951/breastfeeding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEine Mutter, ihr Kind umarmend, null by marie ellenriederhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981213/eine-mutter-ihr-kind-umarmend-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829424/png-1934-art-artworkView licenseThe Virgin and Child (c. 1490) by Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985781/the-virgin-and-child-c-1490-andrea-mantegnaFree Image from public domain licenseLove mom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466780/love-mom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792938/the-nursing-mother-la-mere-nourrice-1804-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain licenseBaby skin Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907093/baby-skin-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMutter mit Kind auf dem Arm, 1916 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951328/mutter-mit-kind-auf-dem-arm-1916-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licensePng motherly love cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608920/png-motherly-love-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseJunge Mutter und Kind, sitzend, null by anton burgerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955654/junge-mutter-und-kind-sitzend-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseMother and Child (c. 1875–80) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783784/mother-and-child-c-1875-80-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license