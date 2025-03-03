Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fashion illustration public domainvictorian fashion illustration public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationFashion Drawing No. 10 (1869) by Jules DavidOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1190 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 3 (1858) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787336/fashion-drawing-no-1858-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 2 (1852) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787859/fashion-drawing-no-1852-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 13 (1872) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785612/fashion-drawing-no-1872-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 8 (1866) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786518/fashion-drawing-no-1866-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787127/fashion-drawing-no-1859-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 9 (1868) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786196/fashion-drawing-no-1868-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 12 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785935/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784035/fashion-drawing-no-1876-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 1 (1849) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788001/fashion-drawing-no-1849-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 5 (1861) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786920/fashion-drawing-no-1861-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633492/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 20 (1881) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783347/fashion-drawing-no-1881-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786900/fashion-drawing-no-1862-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642084/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 21 (1885) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782626/fashion-drawing-no-1885-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licensePNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642093/png-activity-adult-cartoonView licenseFashion Drawing No. 7 (1865) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786624/fashion-drawing-no-1865-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771390/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license