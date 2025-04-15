Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartmannaturepublic domainsnowgunclothingA Winter Morning,—Shovelling Out (14 Jan. 1871) by G A AveryOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8865 x 6317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Snow Slide in the City (14 Jan. 1860) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787369/snow-slide-the-city-14-jan-1860-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDeer-Stalking in the Adirondacks in Winter (21 Jan. 1871) by I Lhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786254/deer-stalking-the-adirondacks-winter-21-jan-1871Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseThe Songs of the War (23 Nov. 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787275/the-songs-the-war-23-nov-1861-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Approach of the British Pirate "Alabama" (25 Apr. 1863) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790053/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseFilling Cartridges at the United States Arsenal, at Watertown, Massachusetts (20 July 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787215/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912464/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseThe Sleighing Season—The Upset (14 Jan. 1860) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789830/the-sleighing-seasonthe-upset-14-jan-1860-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901394/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseThe Seventy-Ninth Regiment (Highlanders), New York State Militia (25 May 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787339/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseA Winter Morning, - Shovelling Out by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665201/winter-morning-shovelling-out-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseActivities of winter: a man is chopping wood and others are warming themselves at a bonfire on a river bank. Etching by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017971/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640047/thanks-for-serving-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Paris nous ne pouvions... aller a Versailles... (1871) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047306/paris-nous-pouvions-aller-versailles-1871-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699042/gaming-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseA Winter-Morning, - Shovelling Out (published 1871) by George A Avery and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047359/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licensePictures from the Spring Exhibition of the National Academy of Design (7 Apr. 1888) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782884/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseSea-Side Sketches—A Clam Bake (23 Aug. 1873) by Reddinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789524/sea-side-sketchesa-clam-bake-23-aug-1873-reddingFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275739/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseTenth Commandment (12 Mar. 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786191/tenth-commandment-12-mar-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring-Time in the Country—Gardening (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786204/spring-time-the-countrygardening-1868Free Image from public domain licenseWedding invite blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseBoston Evening Street Scene, at the Corner of Court and Brattle Streets (7 Nov. 1857) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789597/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685676/teamwork-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristmas Boxes in Camp—Christmas, 1861 (4 Jan. 1862) by Adamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787098/christmas-boxes-campchristmas-1861-jan-1862-adamsFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913125/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseLucky and Unlucky Dogs (c. 1824) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788000/lucky-and-unlucky-dogs-c-1824-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain license