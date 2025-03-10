rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mother and Child (c. 1864) by Hugues Merle
Save
Edit Image
mother paintingpublic domain loveoil painting mothermotherhugues merleplantfaceperson
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829424/png-1934-art-artworkView license
Mother and Child (c. 1869) by Hugues Merle
Mother and Child (c. 1869) by Hugues Merle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785522/mother-and-child-c-1869-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain license
Life quote instagram story template, aesthetic illustration, editable text
Life quote instagram story template, aesthetic illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580486/imageView license
The Scarlet Letter (1861) by Hugues Merle
The Scarlet Letter (1861) by Hugues Merle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128345/the-scarlet-letter-1861-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView license
The Artist's Wife Elizabeth and Their Son Raphael
The Artist's Wife Elizabeth and Their Son Raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553831/the-artists-wife-elizabeth-and-their-son-raphaelFree Image from public domain license
Life quote instagram post template, aesthetic illustration, editable text
Life quote instagram post template, aesthetic illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580479/imageView license
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128455/the-awakening-1863-charles-francois-jalabertFree Image from public domain license
Love mom poster template, editable text and design
Love mom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466780/love-mom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mothers, Give from Your Abundance!, 1926 by käthe kollwitz
Mothers, Give from Your Abundance!, 1926 by käthe kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944874/mothers-give-from-your-abundance-1926-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day quote blog banner template
Mother's day quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060879/mothers-day-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Virgin and Child (ca. 1720-1725 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
Virgin and Child (ca. 1720-1725 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136592/virgin-and-child-ca-1720-1725-baroque-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day quote poster template
Mother's day quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497597/mothers-day-quote-poster-templateView license
Saint Dorothea (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Stella
Saint Dorothea (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Stella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136590/saint-dorothea-ca-1720-1730-baroque-stellaFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood Instagram post template, editable text
Motherhood Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kniendes Mädchen nach links mit einem Kleinkind im linken Arm, null by jakob becker
Kniendes Mädchen nach links mit einem Kleinkind im linken Arm, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937450/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood poster template, editable text and design
Motherhood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Arbeiterfrau mit schlafendem Jungen, 1927 by käthe kollwitz
Arbeiterfrau mit schlafendem Jungen, 1927 by käthe kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936535/arbeiterfrau-mit-schlafendem-jungen-1927-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood Instagram story template, editable text
Motherhood Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Eine Mutter, ihr Kind umarmend, null by marie ellenrieder
Eine Mutter, ihr Kind umarmend, null by marie ellenrieder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981213/eine-mutter-ihr-kind-umarmend-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain license
Life quote presentation slide template, aesthetic painting, editable text
Life quote presentation slide template, aesthetic painting, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580435/imageView license
Lying boy, null by marie ellenrieder
Lying boy, null by marie ellenrieder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981850/lying-boy-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day quote Facebook story template
Mother's day quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497596/mothers-day-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Mother with Child (1828-1906) by André Henri Dargelas
Mother with Child (1828-1906) by André Henri Dargelas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126016/mother-with-child-1828-1906-andre-henri-dargelasFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day quote Instagram post template
Mother's day quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497595/mothers-day-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Kiss (Le Baiser) (c.1906) by Elizabeth Nourse
The Kiss (Le Baiser) (c.1906) by Elizabeth Nourse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774276/the-kiss-le-baiser-c1906-elizabeth-nourseFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood blog banner template, editable text
Motherhood blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mother and Child (c. 1875–80) by Alfred Stevens
Mother and Child (c. 1875–80) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783784/mother-and-child-c-1875-80-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Baby quote Instagram story template, editable design
Baby quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787429/baby-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Sitting child, ca. 1860 – 1869 by angilbert göbel
Sitting child, ca. 1860 – 1869 by angilbert göbel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939407/sitting-child-ca-1860-1869-angilbert-gobelFree Image from public domain license
love Instagram post template, editable design
love Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258323/love-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérard
The Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792938/the-nursing-mother-la-mere-nourrice-1804-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast poster template
Self-love podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099466/self-love-podcast-poster-templateView license
The Holy Family with a Saint (mid 17th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
The Holy Family with a Saint (mid 17th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151490/the-holy-family-with-saint-mid-17th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast blog banner template
Self-love podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099465/self-love-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Peace (1872) by Louis Gallait
Peace (1872) by Louis Gallait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128822/peace-1872-louis-gallaitFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast Facebook story template
Self-love podcast Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099464/self-love-podcast-facebook-story-templateView license
The Artist and His Son Raphael
The Artist and His Son Raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553839/the-artist-and-his-son-raphaelFree Image from public domain license
Baby quote Instagram post template
Baby quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686456/baby-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Holy Family by John Trumbull
Holy Family by John Trumbull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931932/holy-family-john-trumbullFree Image from public domain license