rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
French Council of Ministers Held at St. Cloud Presided over by the Emperor (1868) by Artist Unknown
Save
Edit Image
art meetingvintage paperpolitical councilcloudfacepersonartbuilding
Student council election Instagram post template
Student council election Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11017755/student-council-election-instagram-post-templateView license
Grand Demonstration of the Democracy in New York City, October 5, 1868 (1868)
Grand Demonstration of the Democracy in New York City, October 5, 1868 (1868)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786151/grand-demonstration-the-democracy-new-york-city-october-1868-1868Free Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Historic portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historic portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899568/napoleonFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to wonderland, editable greeting card template
Welcome to wonderland, editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521932/welcome-wonderland-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Untitled, February 1848 by otto donner von richter
Untitled, February 1848 by otto donner von richter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951014/untitled-february-1848-otto-donner-von-richterFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807322/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Republican National Convention in Session in the Auditorium Building, Chicago (1888) by John Wilson Taylor
The Republican National Convention in Session in the Auditorium Building, Chicago (1888) by John Wilson Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782450/image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807306/jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Century
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787570/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage music store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689312/vintage-music-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ecce Homo!
Ecce Homo!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429817/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689418/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Un Comité de lecture by Henry Bonaventure Monnier
Un Comité de lecture by Henry Bonaventure Monnier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784571/comite-lecture-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain license
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907488/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Huckster selling medical wares
Huckster selling medical wares
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422034/huckster-selling-medical-waresFree Image from public domain license
Student council election blog banner template
Student council election blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062877/student-council-election-blog-banner-templateView license
Barber Surgeons Hall: The Company admitting a New Member
Barber Surgeons Hall: The Company admitting a New Member
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354528/barber-surgeons-hall-the-company-admitting-new-memberFree Image from public domain license
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907997/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Fire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homer
Fire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479236/labor-union-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
White House Roundtable on Biological Warfare Preparation
White House Roundtable on Biological Warfare Preparation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384538/white-house-roundtable-biological-warfare-preparationFree Image from public domain license
Protest poster template, editable text and design
Protest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480017/protest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Circular Medallion (ca. 1805) by Piat Joseph Sauvage
Circular Medallion (ca. 1805) by Piat Joseph Sauvage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124278/circular-medallion-ca-1805-piat-joseph-sauvageFree Image from public domain license
Change the world blog banner template, editable text
Change the world blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830238/change-the-world-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Book jacket for "Les Rassemblements" (1896) by Félix Vallotton
Book jacket for "Les Rassemblements" (1896) by Félix Vallotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052455/book-jacket-for-les-rassemblements-1896-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905117/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Family, Rochester, New York (1850s) by Artist Unknown
Family, Rochester, New York (1850s) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787387/family-rochester-new-york-1850s-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain license
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907989/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
President Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davis
President Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
PNG element American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903663/png-element-american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView license
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361247/new-york-eye-and-ear-infirmaryFree Image from public domain license
Change the world poster template, editable text and design
Change the world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479923/change-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harney
View from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785146/image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Find your voice poster template, editable text and design
Find your voice poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861676/find-your-voice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presidenti del Sesto Congresso Scientifico Italiano
Presidenti del Sesto Congresso Scientifico Italiano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505365/presidenti-del-sesto-congresso-scientifico-italianoFree Image from public domain license
Find your voice poster template, editable text and design
Find your voice poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514440/find-your-voice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Annual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewell
Annual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain license
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960791/vote-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Naissance du juste milieu: Après un enfantement pénible de la Liberté by J J Grandville
Naissance du juste milieu: Après un enfantement pénible de la Liberté by J J Grandville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375764/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license