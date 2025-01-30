Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesunday seaman reading paperpublic domain art, bookvintage paperfacebookwoodpersonSunday at Sea (1868)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1104 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseVelocipede Race in Paris—Sunday Afternoon, and The American Velocipede (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786213/image-face-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640585/story-book-club-poster-templateView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777033/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004141/image-books-people-seaView licenseThe Little Woman (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786179/the-little-woman-1868Free Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera reading element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135518/editable-ephemera-reading-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseThe heated termhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406882/the-heated-termFree Image from public domain licenseDreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseArmy of the Potomac—Sleeping on Their Arms (1864)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786638/army-the-potomacsleeping-their-arms-1864Free Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390522/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseThe Bathers (2 Aug. 1873) by Reddinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785876/the-bathers-aug-1873-reddingFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseThe Winning Run—"How is it, Umpire?" (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782659/the-winning-runhow-it-umpire-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390203/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseNarcotics: Opium denhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340390/narcotics-opium-denFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899396/story-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York (28 Feb. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789630/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Quarantine Questionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339549/the-quarantine-questionFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390044/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseThe Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783038/the-goddess-our-kitchen-1884-frederick-stuart-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359801/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseThe Bartholdi Statue of Liberty—Beginning the Work of Removal (1884) by Benjamin West Clinedinsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783044/image-construction-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday story time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053006/sunday-story-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe dispensary of Mount Sinai Hospital ; Visitor's day at Mount Sinai Hospital ; The old Hebrew cemetery at Chatham Square…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407108/image-hospital-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVarieties in Ladies' Head-Gear, 1866 (1866) by Stanley Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786456/varieties-ladies-head-gear-1866-1866-stanley-foxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787570/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license