rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oatman's Fifth Avenue Skating Ring—First Lesson in Skating (1867)
Save
Edit Image
victorian ice skatingpublic domainfacepersonartmanvintageillustration
Photo Filter Effect
Photo Filter Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576832/photo-filter-effectView license
The President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyder
The President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
In-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)
In-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain license
Arms embracing globe, environment editable remix
Arms embracing globe, environment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773807/arms-embracing-globe-environment-editable-remixView license
The Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homer
The Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Hockey match Instagram post template, editable text
Hockey match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467448/hockey-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Popular Concert in Tompkins Square, New York (1891) by Thure Thulstrup
Popular Concert in Tompkins Square, New York (1891) by Thure Thulstrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776937/popular-concert-tompkins-square-new-york-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain license
Ice skating lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Ice skating lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467343/ice-skating-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christmas-tree fête at the London Hospital by W W Russell
Christmas-tree fête at the London Hospital by W W Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407109/christmas-tree-fete-the-london-hospital-russellFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The traveling phrenologist in the White Mountains
The traveling phrenologist in the White Mountains
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406796/the-traveling-phrenologist-the-white-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Ice hockey camp Instagram post template, editable text
Ice hockey camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467346/ice-hockey-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gathering Berries (11 July 1874) by Lagarde
Gathering Berries (11 July 1874) by Lagarde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784387/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-lagardeFree Image from public domain license
Ice hockey camp Instagram post template, editable text
Ice hockey camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467452/ice-hockey-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
On the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridge
On the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784674/the-beach-long-branchthe-childrens-hour-15-aug-1874-langridgeFree Image from public domain license
Arms embracing globe, environment editable remix
Arms embracing globe, environment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809781/arms-embracing-globe-environment-editable-remixView license
"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786004/something-new-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain license
Sports complex Instagram post template
Sports complex Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693486/sports-complex-instagram-post-templateView license
Hospital nurses at Marlborough House
Hospital nurses at Marlborough House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406992/hospital-nurses-marlborough-houseFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
La musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)
La musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787990/musique-concert-militaire-dans-jardin-publique-1840sFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Queen's Visit to the East End- "Recovering" A Sketch at the London Hospital
The Queen's Visit to the East End- "Recovering" A Sketch at the London Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470006/the-queens-visit-the-east-end-recovering-sketch-the-london-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Design & branding poster template
Design & branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714011/design-branding-poster-templateView license
A Country Store,—Getting Weighed (25 March 1871) by W J Linton
A Country Store,—Getting Weighed (25 March 1871) by W J Linton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789495/country-storegetting-weighed-25-march-1871-lintonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Scene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The cholera at Hamburg by P Naumann
The cholera at Hamburg by P Naumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406916/the-cholera-hamburg-naumannFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
View from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harney
View from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785146/image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Ruined" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
"Ruined" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789677/ruined-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain license
Game day Instagram post template
Game day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445679/game-day-instagram-post-templateView license
New Year's day at the North-Eastern Hospital for Children by Horace Harral
New Year's day at the North-Eastern Hospital for Children by Horace Harral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407111/new-years-day-the-north-eastern-hospital-for-children-horace-harralFree Image from public domain license
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Effects of the Cheltenham waters, or, Tis necessary to quicken your motions after the second glass
Effects of the Cheltenham waters, or, Tis necessary to quicken your motions after the second glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404850/image-person-sword-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports complex blog banner template
Sports complex blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443593/sports-complex-blog-banner-templateView license
The new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woods
The new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain license