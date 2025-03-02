Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Image19th century dressfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationAmelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin GuysOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1136 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGerman Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778045/ladies-and-gentlemen-evening-dress-1812-1892-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBauernmädchen im verlorenen Profil, an einem Stuhl stehend, null by benjamin vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960926/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring fashion models Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944684/hiring-fashion-models-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786290/gentleman-and-two-ladies-1860s-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseWoman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775544/woman-the-luxembourg-gardens-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775521/lady-garden-19th-century-style-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Female portrait illustration classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480729/png-female-portrait-illustration-classicalView licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060339/dutch-dress-19351942-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStehende Frau, ihr Gewand raffend, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944847/stehende-frau-ihr-gewand-raffend-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseItalian woman with a vase, null by french, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949580/italian-woman-with-vase-null-french-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSitting girl, August 4, 1827 by marie ellenriederhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939301/sitting-girl-august-1827-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseA "Petit Duc" Drawn by Two horses (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775516/petit-duc-drawn-two-horses-19th-century-style-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547865/motor-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129088/dutch-cavalier-after-1882-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173123/summer-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643471/tropical-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseModes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793027/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821552/tropical-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLa Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebauthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWoman with a Parasol by Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263168/woman-with-parasol-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLa danse de saint Guyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426349/danse-saint-guyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786470/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license