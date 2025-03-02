rawpixel
Amelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guys
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ladies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bauernmädchen im verlorenen Profil, an einem Stuhl stehend, null by benjamin vautier
Hiring fashion models Instagram post template, editable text
A Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guys
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Woman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th D
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Lady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
PNG Female portrait illustration classical.
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
Dutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelere
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Stehende Frau, ihr Gewand raffend, null by philipp rumpf
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Italian woman with a vase, null by french, 19th century;
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Sitting girl, August 4, 1827 by marie ellenrieder
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
A "Petit Duc" Drawn by Two horses (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
Dutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text
Woman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Century
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Tropical resort blog banner template, editable text
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
Woman with a Parasol by Constantin Guys
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
La danse de saint Guy
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
