Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitpublic domain oil paintingoil painting manmaleregal portraitsfacepersonartJules Pelletier (1867) by Jean Louis Ernest MeissonierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4540 x 6331 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseMan Reading (1851) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788054/man-reading-1851-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseEdvard Munch's Portrait of Ernest Thiel (1907) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362620/edvard-munchs-portrait-ernest-thiel-1907-famous-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharles Carnan Ridgely (1820) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033918/charles-carnan-ridgely-1820-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNicholas H. Swellengrebelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505806/nicholas-swellengrebelFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Alfred Corning Clark (1893 and 1911) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773809/portrait-alfred-corning-clark-1893-and-1911-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480155/babinetFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bismark (ca. 1860) by Carl Berschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126709/portrait-bismark-ca-1860-carl-berschFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Jovial Trooper (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128628/the-jovial-trooper-1865-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Pollock (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026614/george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseDr: Sig: Fr: Hermbstaedthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481702/dr-sig-fr-hermbstaedtFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man (1767-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123996/portrait-man-1767-1855-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseJustus Liebighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486051/justus-liebigFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licensePortrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndreas Joseph Freyherr von Stiffthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396512/andreas-joseph-freyherr-von-stifftFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseDr. Wilhelm Sachsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478433/dr-wilhelm-sachseFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseGolden statue of distinguished gentleman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18605614/golden-statue-distinguished-gentlemanView licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHis Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain license