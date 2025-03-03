rawpixel
L'Intrigue (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
L'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786332/labeille-imperiale-no-vii-toilette-visite-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Abeille impériale, no. II: Bonnet et chapeau de Mad. Perrot-Victrich (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786450/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786454/lartiste-valse-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
L'Artiste: La Galope (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786360/lartiste-galope-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Artiste: Les Aprêts pour le Bal (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786405/lartiste-les-aprets-pour-bal-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Journal des Gens du Monde. Fantaisies No. 1: Travestissemens Originaux pour les Bals de 1834 (1834) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788746/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786470/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
lithograph (1873–1934) by Sem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799444/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
L'Artiste: Une Mansarde était son Palais (1835) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788653/lartiste-une-mansarde-etait-son-palais-1835-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788398/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VIII: La robe neuve (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786412/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
L'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786485/lartiste-quatre-heures-matin-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
L'Europe (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. I: Un chapeau neuf (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786372/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView license
L'Air (El Aire/The Air) (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775599/lair-el-airethe-air-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license