Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VIII: La robe neuve (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
vintage fashion illustration public domaindressing roomvintage paperfacepersonartvintageillustration
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. I: Un chapeau neuf (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Abeille impériale, no. II: Bonnet et chapeau de Mad. Perrot-Victrich (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: La Galope (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Journal des Gens du Monde. Fantaisies No. 1: Travestissemens Originaux pour les Bals de 1834 (1834) by Paul Gavarni
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: Les Aprêts pour le Bal (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage little girl background, brown paper texture, editable design
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarni
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Intrigue (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Gala night Facebook post template
L'Artiste: Une Mansarde était son Palais (1835) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
L'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Self-Portrait Holding a Cigarette (1842) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Discussion of Budget by Paul Gavarni
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
An einem Tisch lehnende Frau, mit einem kleinen Glas in der Hand (Wäscherin?), null by paul gavarni
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Young Woman Standing on Steps (1849) by Paul Gavarni
