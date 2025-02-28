Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagework paintingsworkers agriculturestrawberrystrawberry field antiquestrawberry bedwinslow homerfacepeopleThe Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 836 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9522 x 6630 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage farming art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wheat day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943409/world-wheat-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaking Hay (6 July 1872) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789641/making-hay-july-1872-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895879/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032512/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSunday Morning in Old Virginia (c. 1888-1891) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777076/sunday-morning-old-virginia-c-1888-1891-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986302/local-farmers-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Voice from the Cliffs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656775/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032504/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Straw Ride (25 Sept. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789634/the-straw-ride-25-sept-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036914/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986354/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Bird-Catchers (Aug. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789955/the-bird-catchers-aug-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseFire-Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (11 July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786572/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShip-Building, Gloucester Harbor (11 Oct. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785920/ship-building-gloucester-harbor-11-oct-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127065/the-potato-harvest-1855-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063650/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063649/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776067/the-gleaners-19th-century-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism iPhone wallpaper, Winslow Homer art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032505/surreal-escapism-iphone-wallpaper-winslow-homer-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505407/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712990/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Morning Bell (13 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790138/the-morning-bell-13-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766464/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrew of the United States Steam-Sloop "Colorado," Shipped at Boston, June, 1861 (13 July 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789688/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9378330/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGreen Apples (Aug. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789694/green-apples-aug-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9378327/sustainable-agriculture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThanksgiving in Camp (29 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789849/thanksgiving-camp-29-nov-1862-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license