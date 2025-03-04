Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage fashion illustration public domainvintage paperfacepersonartwatercolorfurnitureLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul GavarniOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 742 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 989 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VIII: La robe neuve (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786412/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. I: Un chapeau neuf (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786372/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseL'Abeille impériale, no. II: Bonnet et chapeau de Mad. Perrot-Victrich (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786450/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786470/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788398/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseL'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786454/lartiste-valse-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseL'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786485/lartiste-quatre-heures-matin-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781733/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseL'Artiste: La Galope (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786360/lartiste-galope-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseL'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786332/labeille-imperiale-no-vii-toilette-visite-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBauernmädchen im verlorenen Profil, an einem Stuhl stehend, null by benjamin vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960926/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBildnis der Tochter des Künstlers, null by jakob fürchtegott dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948871/bildnis-der-tochter-des-kunstlers-null-jakob-furchtegott-dielmannFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508011/aesthetic-woman-line-art-iphone-wallpaperView licenseL'Artiste: Les Aprêts pour le Bal (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786405/lartiste-les-aprets-pour-bal-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseRückansicht einer jungen Dame (Thekla Rumpf), null by anton burgerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980042/ruckansicht-einer-jungen-dame-thekla-rumpf-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseJournal des Gens du Monde. Fantaisies No. 1: Travestissemens Originaux pour les Bals de 1834 (1834) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788746/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseStehende Frau, ihr Gewand raffend, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944847/stehende-frau-ihr-gewand-raffend-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman telling a man about her toothache by Sulpice Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377562/woman-telling-man-about-her-toothache-sulpice-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseAn einem Tisch lehnende Frau, mit einem kleinen Glas in der Hand (Wäscherin?), null by paul gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981902/image-hand-person-classicFree Image from public domain license