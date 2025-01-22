rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Kútub Minar, showing the carving on the first gallery (1865/1866) by Samuel Bourne
Save
Edit Image
islamic architectureancient buildingsqutub minargallerybuildingpublic domainislamictower
Islamic center Instagram post template
Islamic center Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536898/islamic-center-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Showing the Carving on the First Gallery by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Showing the Carving on the First Gallery by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310419/image-patterns-public-domain-towerFree Image from public domain license
Mosques Instagram post template
Mosques Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536828/mosques-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Showing the Carving on the First Gallery by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Showing the Carving on the First Gallery by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321459/image-patterns-public-domain-towerFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594093/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The first gallery of the Qutb Minar in Delhi, India (1863 - 1866) by Samuel Bourne
The first gallery of the Qutb Minar in Delhi, India (1863 - 1866) by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13755757/photo-image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Night gallery museum poster template poster template
Night gallery museum poster template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321960/delhi-the-kutub-minar-with-the-great-arch-from-the-west-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Eid al oumal Instagram post template
Eid al oumal Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536848/eid-oumal-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321750/delhi-the-kutub-minar-with-the-great-arch-from-the-west-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Islamic center Instagram post template, editable text
Islamic center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594222/islamic-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, with the Great Arch, from the West by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316705/delhi-the-kutub-minar-with-the-great-arch-from-the-west-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Instagram post template, editable design
Islamic new year Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514836/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Eerste rondgang op de Qutb Minar in Delhi (1863 - 1866) by Samuel Bourne
Eerste rondgang op de Qutb Minar in Delhi (1863 - 1866) by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756653/eerste-rondgang-qutb-minar-delhi-1863-1866-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Hijri new year Instagram post template
Hijri new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735821/hijri-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Interior View of the Eastern Colonnade by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Interior View of the Eastern Colonnade by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325860/delhi-the-kutub-minar-interior-view-the-eastern-colonnade-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture poster template, editable text and design
Islamic architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466135/islamic-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325222/delhi-the-kutub-minar-and-surrounding-ruins-from-the-east-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Islamic new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734970/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322177/delhi-the-kutub-minar-and-surrounding-ruins-from-the-east-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Architecture building landmark, editable design element set
Architecture building landmark, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417966/architecture-building-landmark-editable-design-element-setView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Interior view of the Northern Colonnade. by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar, Interior view of the Northern Colonnade. by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316706/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Islamic new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735415/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255822/photo-image-person-men-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508716/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Kootub by Samuel Bourne
The Kootub by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266322/the-kootub-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140663/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kutub Minar, East Side by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kutub Minar, East Side by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321619/image-background-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram story template, editable text
Islamic architecture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508717/islamic-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kutub Minar, East Side by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kutub Minar, East Side by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322786/image-background-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hijri new year Instagram post template
Hijri new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735397/hijri-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and Surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313429/delhi-the-kutub-minar-and-surrounding-ruins-from-the-east-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Mosque Instagram post template
Mosque Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599261/mosque-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14323215/image-person-men-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic center Instagram post template
Islamic center Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736185/islamic-center-instagram-post-templateView license
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars, at the Kutub Minar, North Side by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318440/image-person-men-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Architecture building landmark, editable design element set
Architecture building landmark, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418320/architecture-building-landmark-editable-design-element-setView license
Delhi; The Tomb of Nizam-ood-deen by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Tomb of Nizam-ood-deen by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322442/delhi-the-tomb-nizam-ood-deen-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9753537/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
Delhi; The Kutub Minar and surrounding Ruins, from the East by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320419/delhi-the-kutub-minar-and-surrounding-ruins-from-the-east-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license