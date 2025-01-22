rawpixel
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh (c. 1860) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Pyramids of Gizeh (1860's) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
Pyramids of Dahshoor from the East (1857) by Francis Frith
Second Pyramid of Ghyzeh, No. 36, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Temple of Cestius (late 1850's) by James Anderson
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the Southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Pyramid by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh, from the South-West (1858) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the East (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx, from the southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Heliopolis Obelisk near Cairo, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh from the southwest (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
Untitled (Pyramids, Gizeh), ca. 1860 – 1865 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Obelisk of Cleopatra in Alexandria of Egypt, No. 3, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Ancient pyramid under clear sky.
Ancient pyramid under clear sky.
Colosses de Memnon à Thèbes (Colossi of Memnon at Thebes) (c. 1859) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
The Pyramids of Geezah by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
The Hypaetheral Temple, Philae (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
