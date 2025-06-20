rawpixel
The Musicians (Music in an Antechamber) (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
Vintage vibes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView license
Platonic Love (1870) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786081/platonic-love-1870-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046603/vintage-vibes-facebook-story-templateView license
Spain 1812, French Occupation (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128657/spain-1812-french-occupation-1866-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046600/vintage-vibes-blog-banner-templateView license
Waiting At The Church Porch (1867) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157935/waiting-the-church-porch-1867-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
The Musician (1859) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787298/the-musician-1859-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
A Couple Making Music (1743) by Cornelis Troost
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743310/couple-making-music-1743-cornelis-troostFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Genre Scene: A Merry Party (17th century) by Abraham van Westervelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151398/genre-scene-merry-party-17th-century-abraham-van-westerveltFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Inside the Bullring (c. 1880) by José García y Ramos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782955/inside-the-bullring-c-1880-jose-garcia-ramosFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Merrymakers in an Inn (1630-1639 (Baroque)) by Simon de Vosand workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136052/merrymakers-inn-1630-1639-baroque-simon-vosand-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Theaterpublikum bei der Vorstellung eines Ballettstückes, 1797 by johann heinrich ramberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985072/image-person-classic-theater-audienceFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman with a Picnic Basket (c. 1890) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776574/woman-with-picnic-basket-c-1890-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Don Quixote beschützt Basilio, null by jacob folkema
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950121/don-quixote-beschutzt-basilio-null-jacob-folkemaFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
The Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Greatest songs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052866/greatest-songs-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman in White (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784544/woman-white-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Love playlists Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052941/love-playlists-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784213/woman-with-guitar-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man Reading (1851) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788054/man-reading-1851-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Sappho and Alcaeus (1881) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129085/sappho-and-alcaeus-1881-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785731/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Clarissa kneels to the right, ca. 1796 by daniel chodowiecki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946709/clarissa-kneels-the-right-ca-1796-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Dentiste by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377819/dentiste-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Boaz assumes the Legacy of Elimelech, ca. 1651 – 1653 by jan victors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980277/boaz-assumes-the-legacy-elimelech-ca-1651-1653-jan-victorsFree Image from public domain license
Lovesick songs blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283599/lovesick-songs-blog-banner-templateView license
Le Bon Genre No. 5: La Dansomanie (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775799/bon-genre-no-dansomanie-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license