Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebatdoor illustrationornithologybat illustration public domainanimalwoodbirdpersonLe Haut d'un Battant de Porte )The Top of a Swing-Door) (1865) by Félix BracquemondOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1274 x 921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHaunted castle editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749815/haunted-castle-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBirds Nailed to a Barn Door (Le haut d'un battant de porte) (1852) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043520/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504960/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseLe haut d'un battant de porte, 1852 by félix bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984909/haut-dun-battant-porte-1852-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003779/hummingbird-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Pied-billed Dobchick (Colymbus podiceps) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017811/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseSitta europea by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10029896/sitta-europea-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405492/editable-bird-design-element-setView licenseThe Purple Jack Daw (Gracula Quiscula) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017549/the-purple-jack-daw-gracula-quiscula-published-1731-1743-mark-catesbyFree Image from public domain licenseColorful silhouette animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078860/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licensePortrait of Edwin Edwards (1872) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785710/portrait-edwin-edwards-1872-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseSilhouette animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077173/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTerrace of the Villa Brancas (1876) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784052/terrace-the-villa-brancas-1876-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseCute Halloween dark background, witch designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8520618/cute-halloween-dark-background-witch-designView licenseFedoa Americana, pectore ruso by Johann Michael Seligmann and George Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016998/fedoa-americana-pectore-ruso-johann-michael-seligmann-and-george-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseCute Halloween dark background, witch designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521187/cute-halloween-dark-background-witch-designView licenseThe Swallows (c. 1884) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054796/the-swallows-c-1884-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseColorful silhouette animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077187/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGrus Americana, alta major by Johann Michael Seligmann and George Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017024/grus-americana-alta-major-johann-michael-seligmann-and-george-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful silhouette animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077233/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThree Butterflies and Two Moths (1646) by Wenceslaus Hollarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10011913/three-butterflies-and-two-moths-1646-wenceslaus-hollarFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseLark and Two Smaller Birds (published c. 1580/1600) by Adriaen Collaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999756/lark-and-two-smaller-birds-published-15801600-adriaen-collaertFree Image from public domain licenseBird sanctuary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774291/bird-sanctuary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Round Crested Duck (Mergus cucullatus) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017933/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605268/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Blue Winged Shoveler (Anas clypeata foemina) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017753/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Laughing Gull (Larus articilla) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017532/the-laughing-gull-larus-articilla-published-1731-1743-mark-catesbyFree Image from public domain licenseSilhouette animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078861/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFork-tailed Flycatcher, Rocky Mountain Anteater, and Female Golden-winged Warbler by Alexander Lawson and Titian Ramsay Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023472/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful birds desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10241506/colorful-birds-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePortrait of Edmond de Goncourt (1881) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783806/portrait-edmond-goncourt-1881-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Red Bellied Woodpecker (Picus Carolinus) (probably 1743/1762) by Johann Michael Seligmann and Mark Catesbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018949/image-animal-bird-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party invite blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397037/halloween-party-invite-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Yellow-bellied Woodpeckers and Band-tailed Pigeon by Alexander Lawson and Titian Ramsay Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023591/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird sanctuary blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774287/bird-sanctuary-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Upper Part of a Door Panel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655496/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license