Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewedding dressvictorian era dressvintage fashion illustration public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainFashion Drawing No. 7 (1865) by Jules DavidOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1235 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786900/fashion-drawing-no-1862-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage elegant animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15638494/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView licenseFashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787127/fashion-drawing-no-1859-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage elegant animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15636916/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseS. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouaninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseUntitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936871/untitled-portrait-fanny-janauschek-francofurtia-1862-jakob-steinbergerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseFashion Drawing No. 5 (1861) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786920/fashion-drawing-no-1861-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseFashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784035/fashion-drawing-no-1876-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseMadame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView licenseWoman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783807/woman-seated-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFemale dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416684/female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Vintage classical art twin sistershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410074/png-vintage-classical-art-twin-sistersView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Elegant vintage woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410724/png-elegant-vintage-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseElegant vintage woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372267/elegant-vintage-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseVintage classical art twin sistershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378910/vintage-classical-art-twin-sistersView license