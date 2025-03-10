Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage catbarbizonknit paintingvintage girlvintage catsvintage animalpublic domain cc0 handjean milletThe Knitting Lesson (c. 1860) by Jean François MilletOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4768 x 6166 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4768 x 6166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCat shelter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597883/cat-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Girl Guarding her Sheep (c. 1860–62) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786922/young-girl-guarding-her-sheep-c-1860-62-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseCat lovers Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194192/cat-lovers-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGarden Scene by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086126/garden-scene-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseTrick or treat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597139/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasant Girl Returning from the Well (c. 1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786698/peasant-girl-returning-from-the-well-c-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseCat shelter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952178/cat-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with a Rake by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086154/woman-with-rake-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween candy shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598180/halloween-candy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn Landscape with a Flock of Turkeys by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613292/autumn-landscape-with-flock-turkeys-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598475/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHaystacks: Autumn by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086214/haystacks-autumn-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseTrick or treat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597662/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCalling the Cows Home by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184718/calling-the-cows-homeFree Image from public domain licenseSale all Item Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597856/sale-all-item-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShepherdess Seated on a Rock by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184762/shepherdess-seated-rockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124955/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseHamlet in a Wheat Field, Vichy by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184347/hamlet-wheat-field-vichyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124953/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseA Shepherdess and Her Flock in the Shade of Trees by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184348/shepherdess-and-her-flock-the-shade-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123728/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseRetreat from the Storm by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612853/retreat-from-the-storm-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081970/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseThe Sowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085087/the-sowerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831207/black-cat-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseSketcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183747/sketchesFree Image from public domain licenseBetter sleep tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952224/better-sleep-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl with Turkeys by George Fullerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932431/girl-with-turkeys-george-fullerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable kid doodle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196727/editable-kid-doodle-design-element-setView licenseMars and Venus, Allegory of Peace (Mars et Venus, allegorie sur la Paix) by Louis Jean Francois Lagrenee. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098963/image-animal-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124957/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseGrave Stele For Helenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246274/grave-stele-for-helenaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123731/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseBelisarius by Jean Baptiste Stoufhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262582/belisarius-jean-baptiste-stoufFree Image from public domain licenseCats poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946597/cats-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhilosophy and Christian Art by Daniel Huntingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932974/philosophy-and-christian-art-daniel-huntingtonFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828099/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMars and Venus, Allegory of Peace (Mars et Vénus, allégorie sur la Paix) by Louis Jean François Lagrenéehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264456/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseCat adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550824/cat-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePas kaart van t eyland S. Iuan de Porto Rico, met d eylanden daar beoostenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908239/image-faces-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license