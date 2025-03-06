Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebonnet public domainportraitwoman profilefacewoman facepersonartpublic domainJeanne Calvet (1865) by Jules BretonOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1041 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4764 x 5494 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Close of Day (1865) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128595/the-close-day-1865-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Catherine Casine Gilbert (c. 1795–1805) by Attributed to James Sharpleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792536/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSnapback cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176830/snapback-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licensePortrait of an Old Woman (1569) by Maarten de Voshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995057/portrait-old-woman-1569-maarten-vosFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821232/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseLovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042198/lovice-corbett-whittemore-mrs-thomas-whittemore-1845-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head png, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810697/pink-jigsaw-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Young Woman (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151421/portrait-young-woman-17th-century-hendrik-cornelisz-van-vlietFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821227/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (c. 1845) by Thomas Skynnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042203/portrait-woman-c-1845-thomas-skynnerFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816021/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814573/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman in White (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784544/woman-white-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowered women poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18288707/empowered-women-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licensePortrait de Madame Lemasson (1891) by Émile Bernardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778091/portrait-madame-lemasson-1891-emile-bernardFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888750/shopping-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAlte Frau im Profil, nach rechts schauend, null by louis-marc-antoine bilcoqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948546/alte-frau-profil-nach-rechts-schauend-null-louis-marc-antoine-bilcoqFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFarm girl in profile, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946767/farm-girl-profile-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890797/members-birthday-discount-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Man (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Siméon Chardinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015937/portrait-man-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-jean-simeon-chardinFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890788/online-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseKopf einer jungen Frau mit Tuch, null by eugen klimschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949033/kopf-einer-jungen-frau-mit-tuch-null-eugen-klimschFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890786/members-birthday-discount-editable-flyer-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1795) by Charles Bestlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156582/portrait-woman-ca-1795-charles-bestlandFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554865/graphic-designer-profile-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Elizabeth Haig (c. 1798–1800) by Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792198/miss-elizabeth-haig-c-1798-1800-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888641/clearance-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888701/shopping-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseMrs. John Barker (Wife of General Barker) (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124386/mrs-john-barker-wife-general-barker-ca-1800-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888591/clearance-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePNG Female portrait illustration earrings.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480381/png-female-portrait-illustration-earringsView licenseShopping day sale Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888751/shopping-day-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseReturning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain license