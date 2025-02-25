Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepartyfacepersonvintagepublic domainportraitsclothingadultThe Duchess of St. Alban's Stall, with Portraits of Lady Diana Beauclerk, Lady Dorothy Nevill, and the Honorable Miss White (1864) by Camille SilvyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 827 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1103 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912957/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseThe Duchess of St. Alban's Stall, with Group of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke D'Aumale, the Count D'Eu, and the Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786708/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912992/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseView of the Gardens During the Fête (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786659/view-the-gardens-during-the-fete-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media share, teens watching viral contenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915061/social-media-share-teens-watching-viral-contentView licenseGroup of the Royal Family of Orleans (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786692/group-the-royal-family-orleans-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912894/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseGroup of Their Royal Highnesses the Princess Clementine de Saxe Cobourg Gotha, Her Sons and Daughter, the Duke D'Aumale, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786654/photo-image-grass-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone background, holographic abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187748/png-aesthetic-announcement-attentionView licenseM. Julien's Orchestra (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786684/juliens-orchestra-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseVR woman, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206397/woman-green-color-remix-editable-designView licenseHis Royal Highness the Prince Auguste de Saxe Cobourg Gotha (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786719/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licensemockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13209682/mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Same Stall, with Portraits of Lady Diana Beauclerk, Lady Dorothy Nevill, and Hon. Miss White by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14257421/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral View of Orleans House (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786723/general-view-orleans-house-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901070/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseThe Duchess of St. Alban's Stall, with Group of their Royal Highnesses the Duke d'Aumale, the Count d'Eu, and the Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265754/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195375/influencer-marketing-editable-remix-designView licenseLord Brougham and his Family at the Villa Eleánore-Louise, Cannes (1862) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786866/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePool party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597061/pool-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of two peasants gathering hay, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776329/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187864/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseTwo young women in a conservatory (1850s) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787093/two-young-women-conservatory-1850s-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047267/senior-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDerby House, Chesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202342/derby-house-chesterFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579949/imageView licenseHall of Machines, Exposition Universelle (1889) by Louis Lafonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782282/hall-machines-exposition-universelle-1889-louis-lafonFree Image from public domain licenseLove celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914880/love-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnion Troops and Cannons, State Capitol, Nashville (1864) by Unknown American and 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786646/photo-image-person-vintage-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187871/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseFellah Woman (c. 1875-90) by Hippolyte Arnouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777962/fellah-woman-c-1875-90-hippolyte-arnouxFree Image from public domain licenseCute couple png sticker, creative pastel holographic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186786/cute-couple-png-sticker-creative-pastel-holographic-remix-editable-designView licenseWater Carrier, Cairo (1870s) by Maison Béchardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784332/water-carrier-cairo-1870s-maison-bechardFree Image from public domain licenseHoli party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117862/holi-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseStatues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775192/statues-saint-margaret-and-christ-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTemple de la Concorde (Agrigente) by Paul Marcellin Berthierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265778/temple-concorde-agrigente-paul-marcellin-berthierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseView of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775227/view-the-cathedral-from-the-courtyard-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license