Head of the Virgin (1864) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Halftone Effect
Mater Dolorosa (1870) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Risograph Effect
France Lighting the World by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Red Grunge Effect
Neapolitan Fisherboy (Pêcheur napolitain à la coquille) (1857-after 1861) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Fabric Effect
Portrait of Jean Restout, Director of the Academy by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne II
Vintage Effect
Male Torso, Spirit of the Dance
Fisheye Lens Effect
Ugolino and his Children by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Halftone Effect
Cupid (?) (c. 1640/1650) by Lucas Faydherbe
Paper Texture Effect
The Dead Christ Mourned by the Virgin and an Angel (ca. 1715-1730) by Massimiliano Soldani
Photo Filter Effect
Bust of a Young Girl (1868) by Auguste Rodin
Crumpled Paper Effect
Daphnis and Chloe (1874) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Halftone Effect
Bust of Louis XV by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne II
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ancient stone statue, historical art
Paper Texture Effect
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (modeled: ca. 1845) by Antoine Louis Barye
Shadow Overlay Effect
Allegory of Agriculture by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
Bust of Benjamin Franklin (late 18th century) by Jean Antoine Houdon
Digital Effect
Anatomical Figure of a Man (ca. 1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Italian and Flemish
Fashionista man holographic background, abstract collage, editable design
Torso of a Young Man (1910) by Raymond Duchamp Villon
Bokeh Effect
Portrait of Giuseppe Balsamo (called Count Alessandro Cagliostro) by Jean Antoine Houdon
Editable men's cap mockup clothing fashion design
Allegory of Science by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Plastic Wrap Effect
Venus Holding an Apple (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Daniel Mauch
