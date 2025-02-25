Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape paintings public domainretroforestforest vintagelakes vintage art public domainforest black and whiteantique forest treenature photographNynee Tal, View of Lake Through Trees (c. 1858-1862) by John MurrayOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1299 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546316/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseLake Nainital, Central Himalayas (mid-1850s) by John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789924/lake-nainital-central-himalayas-mid-1850s-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseCamping store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955777/camping-store-poster-templateView licenseNynee Tal, before Landslip, 1881https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14324072/nynee-tal-before-landslip-1881Free Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurchyard at Nynee Tal by John Edward Sachéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319156/churchyard-nynee-tal-john-edward-sacheFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNynee Tal; The Church, A Peep from the Upper Mall by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276048/nynee-tal-the-church-peep-from-the-upper-mall-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our trees Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558304/protect-our-trees-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNynee Tal; The South End of the Lake by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275873/nynee-tal-the-south-end-the-lake-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710935/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOur Hotel, Nynee Tal by John Edward Sachéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319519/our-hotel-nynee-tal-john-edward-sacheFree Image from public domain licenseCamping store Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874498/camping-store-facebook-post-templateView licenseLago Heather. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304690/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-cliffFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331546/nature-holiday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. John's Beck. by Manchester Photographic Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295355/st-johns-beck-manchester-photographic-companyFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827369/forest-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNynee Tal; Willows and Rocks at the South end of the Lake by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320902/nynee-tal-willows-and-rocks-the-south-end-the-lake-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseCamping gears Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874262/camping-gears-instagram-post-templateView licenseWaldstück im Lorsbacher Tal, 1820 – 1892 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985221/waldstuck-lorsbacher-tal-1820-1892-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseCamping store Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955726/camping-store-facebook-story-templateView licenseTatra mountain lake by Lajos Csordákhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898352/tatra-mountain-lake-lajos-csordakFree Image from public domain licenseCharity golf tournament poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14636222/charity-golf-tournament-poster-templateView licenseNynee Tal by John Edward Sachéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319882/nynee-tal-john-edward-sacheFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788208/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of Dodi Tal by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320367/view-dodi-tal-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseClumps of evergreen trees on a lakeshore in Aspen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3292279/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-coniferFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20771117/condolences-quote-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5957124/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld forest day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612470/world-forest-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMirror Lake. Yo-Semite Valley. Mariposa Co. by Lawrence and Houseworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306387/mirror-lake-yo-semite-valley-mariposa-co-lawrence-and-houseworthFree Image from public domain licenseCamping store blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955816/camping-store-blog-banner-templateView licenseNynee Tal; a peep from the Lieutenant Governor's house by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320474/nynee-tal-peep-from-the-lieutenant-governors-house-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182743/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseHuntington Canyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034927/huntington-canyonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseElectric Lake in the FallFall Colors mirrored on Electric Lake, Huntington Canyon, Manti-La Sal National Forest. Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034916/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15190480/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5962490/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license