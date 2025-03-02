Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageclaude monetfacepersonartmonetmanblackvintageCaricature of a Man with a Snuff Box (c. 1858) by Claude MonetOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 687 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2239 x 3913 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCaricature of Roger de Beauvoir (c. 1854) by Nadarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787294/caricature-roger-beauvoir-c-1854-nadarFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMan at Table/ Caricature of Jeweler (1860) by Giuseppe Pataniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157866/man-table-caricature-jeweler-1860-giuseppe-pataniaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Man in a Military Uniform (18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016102/portrait-man-military-uniform-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWoman Seated on Bench in Profile to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773908/woman-seated-bench-profile-the-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensecat. 10; man holding limp woman; rearing horse behind them; black chalk highlighted with white chalk on grey-green paper;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653220/image-paper-frame-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Conversation (1858) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127200/the-conversation-1858-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseMan, Woman, and Dog (1868–72) by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785594/man-woman-and-dog-1868-72-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseOld Man in a White Coat (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127106/old-man-white-coat-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925930/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseClaude Bernardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482372/claude-bernardFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseCaricature of Léon Manchon by Claude Monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968491/caricature-leon-manchon-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771387/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license"A great Med'cine-Man among the Inquir-ring Redskins." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504174/great-medcine-man-among-the-inquir-ring-redskins-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of a Young Man (c. 1615) by Gian Lorenzo Berninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005324/portrait-young-man-c-1615-gian-lorenzo-berniniFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView license"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseJules Béclardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481696/jules-beclardFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaricature of a Man by Etienne Carjathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040139/caricature-man-etienne-carjatFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970024/tea-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWith Pride Upon Her Brow (c. 1878) by Edwin Austin Abbeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047511/with-pride-upon-her-brow-c-1878-edwin-austin-abbeyFree Image from public domain licenseOpen gallery blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395480/open-gallery-blog-banner-templateView licenseCaricature of a Man by Etienne Carjathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987074/caricature-man-etienne-carjatFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's famous painting badge, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060552/claude-monets-famous-painting-badge-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Claude Monet's famous painting badge design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060482/editable-claude-monets-famous-painting-badge-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain license