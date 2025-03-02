Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperclassical paintingangel paintingwoman profileangel public domaincreative commonspublic domain oil paintingface sideStudy of an Infant, Head of an Angel (1864) by Hippolyte FlandrinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4918 x 6839 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4918 x 6839 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStream cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759850/stream-cover-templateView licenseJoshua, with the Sun at Upper Left, Hippolyte Flandrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184352/joshua-with-the-sun-upper-leftFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732464/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHezekiah, King of Judah, Hippolyte Flandrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184346/hezekiah-king-judahFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseHead of a Woman (c. 1584) by Federico Baroccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996575/head-woman-c-1584-federico-barocciFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732463/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sacrifice of Isaac by Jean Hippolyte Flandrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922678/the-sacrifice-isaac-jean-hippolyte-flandrinFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePorträtkopf eines Bauernmädchens, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950688/portratkopf-eines-bauernmadchens-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual connection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738008/spiritual-connection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of a Woman in Profile (c. 1620) by Sigismondo Coccapanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10006283/head-woman-profile-c-1620-sigismondo-coccapaniFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798952/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding Nude Girl by Thomas Hovendenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041557/standing-nude-girl-thomas-hovendenFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586496/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Honorable Caroline Upton (c. 1800) by Sir Thomas Lawrencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791953/the-honorable-caroline-upton-c-1800-sir-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761750/aesthetic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of a Young Woman Facing Left (c. 1774) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022975/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821227/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Model (c. 1900) by Daniel Hernándezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775093/the-model-c-1900-daniel-hernandezFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816021/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseHead (1879) by Alphonse Legroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048422/head-1879-alphonse-legrosFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821232/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Young Woman in a Yellow Robe (c. 1630) by Giovanni da San Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796824/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head png, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810697/pink-jigsaw-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Young Man in Profile (c. 1800) by European 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028354/portrait-young-man-profile-c-1800-european-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePink jigsaw head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814573/pink-jigsaw-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseThomas Haden of Derby (1864) by Francis Seymour Haden and Joseph Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046413/thomas-haden-derby-1864-francis-seymour-haden-and-joseph-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Sailor (ca.1858) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126178/portrait-sailor-ca1858-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868610/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Woman in Profile by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016475/young-woman-profile-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-giovanni-battista-piazzettaFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588578/love-yourself-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMiss Raymond (1783) by John Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025499/miss-raymond-1783-john-russellFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13085926/daydreamer-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Young Lady (1851–1931) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772336/portrait-young-lady-1851-1931-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual connection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815072/spiritual-connection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (1650/1655) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglionehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012467/the-adoration-the-shepherds-16501655-giovanni-benedetto-castiglioneFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseL'Extase/Extasye (1812–1855) by Hippolyte Louis Garnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787569/lextaseextasye-1812-1855-hippolyte-louis-garnierFree Image from public domain license