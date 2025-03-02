rawpixel
Portrait of a Woman (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
portraitpublic domain renaissancepublic domain oil paintingitalian womanrenaissance painting styledwoman portrait paintingfaceitalian portrait
Portrait of Gabrielle des Courtis (?) (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
Portrait of Gabrielle des Courtis (?) (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
Portrait of Gabrielle des Courtis (?) (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
Portrait of Madame Paul Duchesne-Fournet by Jean Jacques Henner
Portrait of Madame Paul Duchesne-Fournet by Jean Jacques Henner
Portrait of Madame Paul Duchesne-Fournet by Jean Jacques Henner
Countess of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Countess of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Countess of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Helena - Princess Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, Princess of Great Britain & Ireland by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Helena - Princess Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, Princess of Great Britain & Ireland by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Helena - Princess Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, Princess of Great Britain & Ireland by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Colonel Keith Fraser by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Colonel Keith Fraser by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Colonel Keith Fraser by Sergei Luvovich Levitsky
Mrs. Granville by Alexander Bassano
Mrs. Granville by Alexander Bassano
Mrs. Granville by Alexander Bassano
Portrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaert
Portrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaert
Portrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaert
Earl of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Earl of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Earl of Westmorland by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
Honorable C. Vivian
Honorable C. Vivian
Honorable C. Vivian
Lord Carington by Alexander Bassano
Lord Carington by Alexander Bassano
Lord Carington by Alexander Bassano
Adelaide, Countess of Yarborough by Disdéri and Cie
Adelaide, Countess of Yarborough by Disdéri and Cie
Adelaide, Countess of Yarborough by Disdéri and Cie
Portrait of young woman by Augustin Aimé Joseph le jeune
Portrait of young woman by Augustin Aimé Joseph le jeune
Portrait of young woman by Augustin Aimé Joseph le jeune
Countess of Eglinton by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Countess of Eglinton by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Countess of Eglinton by John Jabez Edwin Mayall
Portrait of bearded man by David Campbell
Portrait of bearded man by David Campbell
Portrait of bearded man by David Campbell
Colonel Astley by Constable and Co
Colonel Astley by Constable and Co
Colonel Astley by Constable and Co
Honorable O. Montagu by Ghémar Frères
Honorable O. Montagu by Ghémar Frères
Honorable O. Montagu by Ghémar Frères
Half-Length Figure of a Young Woman with a Muff, ca. 1770 by jean-jacques de boissieu
Half-Length Figure of a Young Woman with a Muff, ca. 1770 by jean-jacques de boissieu
Half-Length Figure of a Young Woman with a Muff, ca. 1770 by jean-jacques de boissieu
Selvaggia Sassetti (born 1470) by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
Selvaggia Sassetti (born 1470) by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
Selvaggia Sassetti (born 1470) by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
Portrait of young woman by Jean Ferdinand Joubert de la Ferté
Portrait of young woman by Jean Ferdinand Joubert de la Ferté
Portrait of young woman by Jean Ferdinand Joubert de la Ferté