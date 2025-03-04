Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage dog illustration public domaindog sketch on paperhistorical etchingdoganimalpersonartvintageDiane (1862) by Ludovic LepicOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1052 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1191 x 1358 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePour les pauvres (1863) by Ludovic Lepichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786808/pour-les-pauvres-1863-ludovic-lepicFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerriër met een tekstbord (1863) by Ludovic Napoléon Lepic, Delâtre and Cadart and Luquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765312/image-dog-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA dog in a buttoned waistcoat standing on its hind legs raising its paws. Etching by L.N. Lepic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010286/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHond op achterpoten met stok (1861) by Ludovic Napoléon Lepic, Louis Godefroy Jadin and Alfred Cadarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739162/image-dog-paper-frameFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364068/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerrier met een tekstbord (1863) by Ludovic Napoléon Lepic, Delâtre and A Cadart and F Chevalierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739147/image-dog-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591126/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZittende hond, mogelijk een Cairn Terrier (1863) by Ludovic Napoléon Lepichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739140/zittende-hond-mogelijk-een-cairn-terrier-1863-ludovic-napoleon-lepicFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseLes Oeufs de Pâques (1878) by Vicomte Ludovic Lepichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048319/les-oeufs-paques-1878-vicomte-ludovic-lepicFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887569/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseJan Uytenbogaert, The Goldweigher (1758–1787) by James Hazardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793759/jan-uytenbogaert-the-goldweigher-1758-1787-james-hazardFree Image from public domain licenseDog doctor iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591106/dog-doctor-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Animal Laocöon (1796) by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbeinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027114/the-animal-laocoon-1796-johann-heinrich-wilhelm-tischbeinFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDusk over Lake Nemi, near Rome (1870) by Ludovic Lepichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789532/dusk-over-lake-nemi-near-rome-1870-ludovic-lepicFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate Printer by Dwight Case Sturgeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771083/plate-printer-dwight-case-sturgesFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591044/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseH. M. The Queen (1897) by William Nicholsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776141/the-queen-1897-william-nicholsonFree Image from public domain licenseA quiet sea, a quiet soul social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300757/quiet-sea-quiet-soul-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseTrumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1870) by Charles Courtryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784310/trumpeter-the-hussars-c-1870-charles-courtryFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLion Devouring a Horse (1823) by Théodore Gericaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034462/lion-devouring-horse-1823-theodore-gericaultFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobert Besnard and His Donkey (Robert Besnard et son ane) (1888) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050570/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEast View of Mount Vernon Mansion (c. 1860) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044082/east-view-mount-vernon-mansion-c-1860-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bathing Ground Where Whistler Practiced Diving (1880) by Otto Henry Bacherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783582/the-bathing-ground-where-whistler-practiced-diving-1880-otto-henry-bacherFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUne Jetée en Angleterre (A Pier in England) (1879) by Félix Hilaire Buhothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054395/une-jetee-angleterre-pier-england-1879-felix-hilaire-buhotFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487199/farewell-poster-templateView licenseMigrating Geese (1916) by Frank Weston Bensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773383/migrating-geese-1916-frank-weston-bensonFree Image from public domain license