Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesheep paintingforestmilletspastoralshepherdesswomanjean milletfontainebleauYoung Girl Guarding her Sheep (c. 1860–62) by Jean François MilletOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4557 x 6320 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4557 x 6320 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Shepherdess and Her Flock (1862-67) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128306/the-shepherdess-and-her-flock-1862-67-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600038/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShepherdess and Her Flock by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263286/shepherdess-and-her-flock-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Shepherdess and Her Flock in the Shade of Trees by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184348/shepherdess-and-her-flock-the-shade-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664973/horse-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseleft center foreground stands a shepherdess leaning on her staff and looks into the distance between trees behind her; a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651130/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJeans mockup, casual wear editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735783/jeans-mockup-casual-wear-editable-designView licenseThe Sheepfold, Moonlight (1856-1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127170/the-sheepfold-moonlight-1856-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseHaystacks: Autumn by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086214/haystacks-autumn-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseAutumn Landscape with a Flock of Turkeys by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613292/autumn-landscape-with-flock-turkeys-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseGreen Landscape (1886) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784494/green-landscape-1886-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePastoral (ca. 1730) by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123433/pastoral-ca-1730-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseJeans jacket editable mockup, fashion & apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719040/jeans-jacket-editable-mockup-fashion-apparelView licenseThe Knitting Lesson (c. 1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786648/the-knitting-lesson-c-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGirl with a spindle, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951947/girl-with-spindle-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Good Shepherd, ca. 1675 – 1682 by bartolomé esteban murillohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937269/the-good-shepherd-ca-1675-1682-bartolome-esteban-murilloFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman with a Rake by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086154/woman-with-rake-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's crop top mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700407/womens-crop-top-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Large Sheep Pasture (Le Grand Parc a Moutons) (1862, printed 1921) by Charles François Daubignyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787036/image-animals-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Low-rise jeans mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538278/png-low-rise-jeans-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseA Shepherdesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203329/shepherdessFree Image from public domain licenseLow-rise jeanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538175/low-rise-jeansView licenseFalling Leaves (c. 1866) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045849/falling-leaves-c-1866-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseWoman Spinning (c. 1855–60) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787105/woman-spinning-c-1855-60-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseGender equality poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722137/gender-equality-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Shepherd and Flock (18th century) by Style of François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156062/young-shepherd-and-flock-18th-century-style-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseCalling Home the Cows (c. 1866) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045856/calling-home-the-cows-c-1866-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRetreat from the Storm by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612853/retreat-from-the-storm-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain license