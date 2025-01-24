Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecreative commonsvintageancient buildingsvintage heritage paperancient indian architecturevintage architecturemonument vintagevintage photographTaj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground (1862) by John MurrayOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6179 x 4826 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6179 x 4826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418560/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licenseTaj Mahal from the East, with Dr. John Murray seated in the Foreground (1858–62, printed 2000) by John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771692/photo-image-taj-mahal-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417971/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licenseTaj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1862) by John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786972/photo-image-taj-mahal-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous tourist spot element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994679/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView licenseTaj Mahal from the East (c. 1858-1862) by John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044743/taj-mahal-from-the-east-c-1858-1862-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseFamous tourist spot element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994325/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView licenseTaj Mahal by Dr John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262261/taj-mahal-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266731/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseThe Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014969/the-tomb-itimad-ud-dawlah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265776/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseThe Taj Mahal immediately after sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385168/the-taj-mahal-immediately-after-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266703/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseVintage paper Taj Mahal illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18603978/vintage-paper-taj-mahal-illustrationView licenseWorld heritage tour Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552588/world-heritage-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Historic architectural wonder illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17644125/png-historic-architectural-wonder-illustrationView licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266268/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseHistoric architectural wonder illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17605133/historic-architectural-wonder-illustrationView licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15635702/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView licenseFamous tourist spot element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994324/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Taj Mahal collage cutouts architecture mahal taj.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16794322/png-taj-mahal-collage-cutouts-architecture-mahal-tajView licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePNG Taj Mahal architecture building dome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15548114/png-taj-mahal-architecture-building-domeView licenseWorld heritage tour story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554549/world-heritage-tour-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTaj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519236/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseTaj mahal architecture landmark dome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16236050/taj-mahal-architecture-landmark-domeView licenseIndia travel blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443921/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView licensePaper art Taj Mahal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18603720/paper-art-taj-mahal-illustrationView licenseWorld heritage tour blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554534/world-heritage-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15632852/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView licenseHindu deities Instagram poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView licenseAgra. Le Tadj, Mosqué latérale by Baron Alexis de La Grangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261930/agra-tadj-mosque-laterale-baron-alexis-grangeFree Image from public domain licenseFamous tourist spot element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994424/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15632660/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView licenseHappy republic day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Taj Mahal architecture building mahal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15846592/png-taj-mahal-architecture-building-mahalView licenseArchitecture building landmark of asia, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417965/architecture-building-landmark-asia-editable-design-element-setView licenseTaj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519265/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView license