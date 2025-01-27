Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain photography waterfall creative commonswaterlandscape vintagepublic domainsceneryplanttreewaterfallLower Yosemite Fall (c. 1860s) by Carleton E WatkinsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 801 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5910 x 8856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546702/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licensePiwyac, Vernal Fall, 300 feet, Yosemite (1861) by Carleton E Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045994/piwyac-vernal-fall-300-feet-yosemite-1861-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy waterfall png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240253/dreamy-waterfall-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEl Capitan, 3600 ft. Yosemite (1860s) by Carleton E Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789855/capitan-3600-ft-yosemite-1860s-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Bridal Veil, 900 ft. Yosemite (1865–66) by Carleton E Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789823/the-bridal-veil-900-ft-yosemite-1865-66-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseLonely little fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663479/lonely-little-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePiwyac, or the Vernal Fall, 300 feet, from the cliff, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14300646/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9610416/testimonial-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLower Yosemite Fall by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14301010/lower-yosemite-fall-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseCascade below the Vernal Fall, at low water, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14309733/image-water-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546700/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseCascade between the Vernal and Nevada Falls, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299591/photo-image-plant-tree-waterFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseCascade below the Vernal Fall, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299074/photo-image-person-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePegasus and girl fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663785/pegasus-and-girl-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCascade between the Vernal and Nevada Falls, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298881/photo-image-plant-tree-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFlying pig and pegasus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663829/flying-pig-and-pegasus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCascade below the Vernal Fall, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14300359/photo-image-face-person-waterFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseCascade below the Vernal Fall, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299785/photo-image-cow-water-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546835/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseCascade Below the Vernal Fall, at Low Water, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#55) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313245/image-water-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseNature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962968/nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNiagara Falls (1899) by William D Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053094/niagara-falls-1899-william-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661917/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Lower Yosemite Fall, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14300332/photo-image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661171/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMultnomah Falls, Columbia River, Oregon / [Multnomah Falls, Side] by Carleton Watkins and I W Taberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275749/photo-image-face-plant-spaceFree Image from public domain licensePretty waterfalls png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238724/pretty-waterfalls-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Upper Yosemite Valley. View from Eagle Point Trail. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313661/the-upper-yosemite-valley-view-from-eagle-point-trail-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667858/travel-promotion-poster-templateView licenseRiver View, Yo Semite Falls. 2477 ft. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275655/river-view-semite-falls-2477-ft-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696026/rainbow-effectView licensePiwyac - The Vernal Fall - 300 feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CAL. (No.21) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311497/image-plant-tree-waterFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003022/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licensePiwyac, or the Vernal Fall at low water, 300 feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310654/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmazing nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766517/amazing-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCathedral Rock, Yosemitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848703/cathedral-rock-yosemiteFree Image from public domain license