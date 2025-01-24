rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1862) by John Murray
Save
Edit Image
vintage heritage paperancient buildingstaj mahal vintageindia architecturejohn murraytaj mahalpersonbuilding
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal from the East (c. 1858-1862) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East (c. 1858-1862) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044743/taj-mahal-from-the-east-c-1858-1862-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day poster template, editable text & design
Happy republic day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Taj Mahal from the East, with Dr. John Murray seated in the Foreground (1858–62, printed 2000) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East, with Dr. John Murray seated in the Foreground (1858–62, printed 2000) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771692/photo-image-taj-mahal-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal poster template, editable text & design
Taj Mahal poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713660/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground (1862) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground (1862) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786934/photo-image-taj-mahal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView license
Taj Mahal by Dr John Murray
Taj Mahal by Dr John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262261/taj-mahal-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
India travel Instagram post template, editable text
India travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781224/india-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15632852/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView license
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9939672/happy-republic-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014969/the-tomb-itimad-ud-dawlah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650610/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702632/the-tomb-itimad-ud-daulah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
India travel Instagram post template
India travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043726/india-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519223/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView license
Taj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagram
Taj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713538/taj-mahal-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView license
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15635501/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703951/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519331/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView license
Happy republic day social story template, editable design for Instagram
Happy republic day social story template, editable design for Instagram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713683/happy-republic-day-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView license
Historic stone architecture mosque ruins
Historic stone architecture mosque ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318282/ahmedabadFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713686/happy-republic-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Historic riverside village view
Historic riverside village view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276579/bacharachFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759110/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Elegant paper-cut Taj Mahal illustration.
Elegant paper-cut Taj Mahal illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18607414/elegant-paper-cut-taj-mahal-illustrationView license
Taj Mahal blog banner template, editable text
Taj Mahal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713564/taj-mahal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Historic riverside architecture scene
Historic riverside architecture scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310338/benaresFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994324/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15715993/garden-architecture-illustration-watercolorView license
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686746/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage paper Taj Mahal illustration.
Vintage paper Taj Mahal illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18603978/vintage-paper-taj-mahal-illustrationView license
Amazing India Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Amazing India Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211962/amazing-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
PNG Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
PNG Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15828935/png-garden-architecture-illustration-watercolorView license
Amazing India Instagram story, editable social media design
Amazing India Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211968/amazing-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
PNG Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
PNG Garden architecture illustration watercolor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16277155/png-garden-architecture-illustration-watercolorView license
India travel blog Instagram post template
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443921/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Rome: Fishermen on the Tiber near the Castel Sant’Angelo, ca. 1860 by gioacchino altobelli
Rome: Fishermen on the Tiber near the Castel Sant’Angelo, ca. 1860 by gioacchino altobelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985342/photo-image-person-vintage-photography-artFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994389/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Historic riverside town illustration
Historic riverside town illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9490992/tunbridgeFree Image from public domain license