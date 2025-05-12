Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage pencil drawingpencil sketchvintage illustration public domaininfantryfacepersonartvintagePrussian Infantry (1852?) by Auguste RaffetOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 767 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3662 x 5732 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseInterior of l'hopital Blindé, Antwerp, with army patients and wounded men. Lithograph by D. Raffet, 1852.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992410/image-person-art-hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseFranco-Prussian War: wounded soldiers in the école communale de Villemontry. Etching by A. Lançon, 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984910/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman looking at mirror line art, self obsessionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView licenseStehender Soldat in Rückenansicht, ca. 1723 by charles parrocelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951471/stehender-soldat-ruckenansicht-ca-1723-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView licenseMilitary Uniform Study: Infantry (1837) by Auguste Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788568/military-uniform-study-infantry-1837-auguste-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseAngel investor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA hunter and an angler, null by jean-jacques de boissieuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953236/hunter-and-angler-null-jean-jacques-boissieuFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNapoleon mit seinem Hut über ein Schlachtfeld reitend, 1829 by denis auguste marie raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934855/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView licenseBildnis eines Mannes in Uniform, null by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942654/bildnis-eines-mannes-uniform-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444369/military-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseFähnrich, einen Burschen über den Haufen rennend, null by friedrich moosbruggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937334/fahnrich-einen-burschen-uber-den-haufen-rennend-null-friedrich-moosbruggerFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView licenseMilitary Uniform Study: Artillery (1837) by Auguste Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788565/military-uniform-study-artillery-1837-auguste-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575141/beauty-product-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFranco-Prussian War: a family keeping vigil around a patient's bed while other soldiers convalesce in another room. Etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963424/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNotebook & pencil cartoon character png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970876/notebook-pencil-cartoon-character-png-editable-designView licenseUniforms of the civil guard in Courtray, Belgium by Auguste Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085049/uniforms-the-civil-guard-courtray-belgium-auguste-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseUniformstudie (1827) by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13786170/uniformstudie-1827-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001510/beauty-product-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFranco-Prussian War: wounded German soldiers on their way home from France. Wood engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975562/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640672/military-service-poster-templateView licenseTwo uniformed war veterans with a young soldier by a statue in the Siegesallee, Berlin. Coloured lithograph by C. F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961146/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMilitary Commander on Foot (c. 1617) by Jacques Callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005677/military-commander-foot-c-1617-jacques-callotFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFranco-Prussian War: wounded soldiers being treated in the church at Mouzon n the Ardennes. Etching by A. Lançon, 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980648/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo uniformed German army doctors standing in the grounds of the House of Oldenburg. Coloured lithograph, c. 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965445/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA parade of soldiers marching past l'Hopital Blindé and ambulancemen. Lithograph by Raffet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997777/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrunken Soldiers by Clément Auguste Andrieuxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783770/drunken-soldiers-clement-auguste-andrieuxFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting museum Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229748/art-painting-museum-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWürtembergische Reiterei auf dem Goetheplatz zu Frankfurt am Main in den Septembertagen 1848, 1848 by jakob fürchtegott…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951118/image-person-camp-artisticFree Image from public domain license