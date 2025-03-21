rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cypriot Woman Smoking a Chibouk (after 1828) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Save
Edit Image
cc0pen paperwoman public domainvintage interiorsmiddle eastern illustrationblack woman paintingexoticvintage painting
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789803/caravan-halted-oasis-1840-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126454/the-guardsmen-1841-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Islamic family Instagram post template, editable text
Islamic family Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539658/islamic-family-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030803/camel-and-arabs-mid-19th-century-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729775/mosque-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125366/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Women's fashion Instagram post template
Women's fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435874/womens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785886/boy-leading-his-animal-troupe-probably-1855-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002654/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
The Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
The Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Lessons from Islam blog banner template
Lessons from Islam blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538553/lessons-from-islam-blog-banner-templateView license
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124828/sunset-tombs-near-cairo-19th-century-after-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Muslim woman Twitter post template, inspirational quote
Muslim woman Twitter post template, inspirational quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616407/imageView license
Turkish Guardsmen by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Turkish Guardsmen by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262953/turkish-guardsmen-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Muslim woman Twitter header template, motivational quote
Muslim woman Twitter header template, motivational quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616416/imageView license
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790430/bird-hunting-1830-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Female executives Instagram post template, editable text
Female executives Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745272/female-executives-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Arab Horsemen Crossing a River (c. 1835) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Three Arab Horsemen Crossing a River (c. 1835) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030781/three-arab-horsemen-crossing-river-c-1835-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
You're beautiful Instagram post template
You're beautiful Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436970/youre-beautiful-instagram-post-templateView license
standing woman wearing dark long skirt, white blouse, hat with wide brim and scarf tied around her head, with bundles on her…
standing woman wearing dark long skirt, white blouse, hat with wide brim and scarf tied around her head, with bundles on her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656944/image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast power Instagram post template, editable social media design
Women podcast power Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651038/women-podcast-power-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Cat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788821/cat-weasel-and-rabbit-1836-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Female executives poster template, editable text and design
Female executives poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048451/female-executives-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790209/image-background-dog-forestFree Image from public domain license
Muslim woman Instagram story template, inspirational quote
Muslim woman Instagram story template, inspirational quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616343/imageView license
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Online Quran Instagram post template
Online Quran Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599176/online-quran-instagram-post-templateView license
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652254/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Muslim woman Facebook post template, inspirational quote
Muslim woman Facebook post template, inspirational quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616402/imageView license
Italian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Italian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788410/italian-peasant-1842-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Quran blog banner template
Quran blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538589/quran-blog-banner-templateView license
Children Frightened by a Dog by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Children Frightened by a Dog by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977415/children-frightened-dog-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Muslim lifestyle poster template
Muslim lifestyle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487731/muslim-lifestyle-poster-templateView license
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651466/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business startup poster template, editable text and design
Business startup poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717542/business-startup-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652380/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women in business poster template, editable text and design
Women in business poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787883/women-business-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Le Dentiste by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Le Dentiste by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377545/dentiste-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license