Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagepromenadehorseanimalfacepersonartvintageillustrationPromenade de S. A. le Prince Impérial (1800–1859) by Joseph ArnaudOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 875 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1167 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePhysionomies de Paris #11: Promenade au Bois (Pré Catelan) (c. 1858) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786306/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseLa premier dimanche de la promenade de Saint Cloud (first quarter 19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790800/premier-dimanche-promenade-saint-cloud-first-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePhysionomies de Paris #8: Les traineaux (Bois de Boulogne) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787464/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseLes promenades de Paris: Les Champs-Élysées (1800–1850) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787973/les-promenades-paris-les-champs-elysees-1800-1850-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePhysionomies de Paris #11: Promenade au Bois (Pré Catelan) (c. 1858) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786293/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePhysionomies de Paris #8: Les traineaux (Bois de Boulogne) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787467/image-dog-horses-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseNew York City—The Sleighing Carnival of 1877—Setting out for a Drive on St. Nicholas Avenue (1877) by Fernando Miranda y…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783997/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLes Touristes #11: Patience et Longueur de Tems Font Plus que Force et Rage (1854) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787692/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Touristes #9: Le Van d'Enfer (Duché de Bade) (1853, published 1854) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787706/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePhysionomies de Paris #4: Boulevart des Italians (Tortoni, 4 heures du soir) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787469/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePhysionomies de Paris #12: Hippodrome des Cours, Bois de Boulogne (c. 1857) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786686/image-dogs-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTom Thumb with Peter Brown and His Wife in a Gig (1828) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790622/tom-thumb-with-peter-brown-and-his-wife-gig-1828-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJam at the Ferry Gate (1869) by Thomas Worthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785987/jam-the-ferry-gate-1869-thomas-worthFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePhysionomies de Paris #4: Boulevart des Italians (Tortoni, 4 heures du soir) (1856) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787526/image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCountry Outing (Partie de campagne) (1897) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052717/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMeeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomtehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain license