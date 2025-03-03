Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian era womanfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationFashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules DavidOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1232 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era fashion illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410477/png-elegant-victorian-era-fashion-illustrationView licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786900/fashion-drawing-no-1862-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410997/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Drawing No. 12 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785935/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseHippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15753087/hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410615/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Hippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919161/png-hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseElegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372503/elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784035/fashion-drawing-no-1876-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Vintage Victorian dress illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411138/png-vintage-victorian-dress-illustrationView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694687/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashions of the Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427609/fashions-the-dayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476142/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseVintage Victorian lady with parasolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378590/vintage-victorian-lady-with-parasolView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545709/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseS. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouaninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690053/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Vintage Victorian lady with parasolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409815/png-vintage-victorian-lady-with-parasolView license