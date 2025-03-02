rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actual View of Kata Bay, Kishū Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Save
Edit Image
japanese paintingwaterukiyo-e woodblock printingutagawa hiroshigeanimaltreescherry blossomsocean
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actual View of Kata Bay, Kishu Province (Kishu kata no ura shinkei), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the…
Actual View of Kata Bay, Kishu Province (Kishu kata no ura shinkei), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020603/image-plant-frame-treeFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Oiso, the poet Sagyo's hut at the Shigitatsu marsh by Utagawa Hiroshige I
Oiso, the poet Sagyo's hut at the Shigitatsu marsh by Utagawa Hiroshige I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920998/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Shimotsuke Province: Mount Nikkō, Urami Waterfall (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Shimotsuke Province: Mount Nikkō, Urami Waterfall (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789865/shimotsuke-province-mount-nikko-urami-waterfall-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tango Province: Amanohashidate (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Tango Province: Amanohashidate (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790089/tango-province-amanohashidate-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Kintai Bridge at Iwakuni in Suō Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Kintai Bridge at Iwakuni in Suō Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789833/kintai-bridge-iwakuni-suo-province-1859-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Plum Garden, Kamata (1857, Ansei 4, 2nd month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Plum Garden, Kamata (1857, Ansei 4, 2nd month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790064/plum-garden-kamata-1857-ansei-2nd-month-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Hokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424849/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Kazusa Province: Yasashi Bay, also known as Kujukuri (Kazusa, Yasashika ura, torina Kujukuri), from the series "Famous…
Kazusa Province: Yasashi Bay, also known as Kujukuri (Kazusa, Yasashika ura, torina Kujukuri), from the series "Famous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954235/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936359/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
View from Massaki of Suijin Shrine, Uchigawa Inlet, and Sekiya (1857, Ansei 4, 8th month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
View from Massaki of Suijin Shrine, Uchigawa Inlet, and Sekiya (1857, Ansei 4, 8th month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789939/image-sky-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723366/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
Seidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Seidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789863/seido-shrine-and-kanda-river-from-shohei-bridge-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
Actual View of Muro Harbor, Banshu Province (Banshu Muro-tsu shinkei) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the…
Actual View of Muro Harbor, Banshu Province (Banshu Muro-tsu shinkei) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948359/image-cartoon-frame-skyFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8451313/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
The Coast in Tsushima Province by Utagawa Hiroshige II
The Coast in Tsushima Province by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931989/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView license
Takibi Shrine in Oki Province (1861) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Takibi Shrine in Oki Province (1861) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786928/takibi-shrine-oki-province-1861-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Hokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723365/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Actual View of Hirose, Unshu Province (Unshu hirose shinkei) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various…
Actual View of Hirose, Unshu Province (Unshu hirose shinkei) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011032/image-frame-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView license
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924133/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
In the Mountains of Izu Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
In the Mountains of Izu Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932134/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Niigata in Echigo Province (Echigo Niigata), from the series "Wrestling Matches between Mountains and Seas (Sankai mitate…
Niigata in Echigo Province (Echigo Niigata), from the series "Wrestling Matches between Mountains and Seas (Sankai mitate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955477/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Awa Province: Naruto Whirlpools (1855) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Awa Province: Naruto Whirlpools (1855) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790070/awa-province-naruto-whirlpools-1855-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Ishiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ishiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788583/ishiyakushi-c-1835-1840-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Inside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Inside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790105/inside-akiba-shrine-ukeji-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food Instagram post template
Japanese food Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497851/japanese-food-instagram-post-templateView license
Wave and boat with Mount Fuji by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Wave and boat with Mount Fuji by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639005/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license