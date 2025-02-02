rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La toilette pour la première communion (1859) by Auguste Charles Lemoine
Save
Edit Image
communion dresscommunionfurniture lithographfashion setfacepersonartvintage
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
L'Indiscretion (1788) by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreince
L'Indiscretion (1788) by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026009/lindiscretion-1788-jean-francois-janinet-and-nicolas-lavreinceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Vintage furniture collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView license
Daydreams (1859) by Thomas Couture
Daydreams (1859) by Thomas Couture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128165/daydreams-1859-thomas-coutureFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Le triomphe de Minette by Geraud Vidal and Marguerite Gérard
Le triomphe de Minette by Geraud Vidal and Marguerite Gérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019033/triomphe-minette-geraud-vidal-and-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Ruined" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
"Ruined" (1869) by Charles Green Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789677/ruined-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532289/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
In the Café d'Harcourt in Paris, 1897 by henri evenepoel
In the Café d'Harcourt in Paris, 1897 by henri evenepoel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946003/the-cafe-dharcourt-paris-1897-henri-evenepoelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView license
Portuguese Synagogue at Amsterdam (1867) by Jacob Emile Edouard Brandon
Portuguese Synagogue at Amsterdam (1867) by Jacob Emile Edouard Brandon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128685/portuguese-synagogue-amsterdam-1867-jacob-emile-edouard-brandonFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Del'orgéat pour un rhume? by Charles Philipon
Del'orgéat pour un rhume? by Charles Philipon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376311/delorgeat-pour-rhume-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Europe (1700–1899)
L'Europe (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le ver solitaire
Le ver solitaire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426582/ver-solitaireFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Group of Their Royal Highnesses the Princess Clementine de Saxe Cobourg Gotha, Her Sons and Daughter, the Duke D'Aumale, the…
Group of Their Royal Highnesses the Princess Clementine de Saxe Cobourg Gotha, Her Sons and Daughter, the Duke D'Aumale, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786654/photo-image-grass-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Essential oil Instagram post template, editable text
Essential oil Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542918/essential-oil-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Apothicaire en pharmacien by Honoré Daumier
Apothicaire en pharmacien by Honoré Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375312/apothicaire-pharmacien-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Le cauchemar by A Colin
Le cauchemar by A Colin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426638/cauchemar-colinFree Image from public domain license
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542501/beauty-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
L'apoplexie foudroyante by Charles Aubry
L'apoplexie foudroyante by Charles Aubry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426354/lapoplexie-foudroyante-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage stereoscopic domestic scene
Vintage stereoscopic domestic scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14301851/boozeyFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kudomo fuzoku (1896 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Akiyama Takaemon
Kudomo fuzoku (1896 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Akiyama Takaemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143380/kudomo-fuzoku-1896-meiji-miyagawa-shuntei-and-akiyama-takaemonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792735/vintage-woman-pink-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in Corset (Femme en corset) (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clot
Woman in Corset (Femme en corset) (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052639/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Question Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Question Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346870/question-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786454/lartiste-valse-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ce qu'on doit faire en attendant le'médecin
Ce qu'on doit faire en attendant le'médecin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377321/quon-doit-faire-attendant-lemedecinFree Image from public domain license