rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyon
Save
Edit Image
constant troyonpublic domainlandscapeplow cowcloudy storm sky photo public domaintroyonpublic domain painting farmerfarmer
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Cattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyon
Cattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Realistic storm clouds with lightning, editable design element set
Realistic storm clouds with lightning, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418196/realistic-storm-clouds-with-lightning-editable-design-element-setView license
Repose (19th century) by Constant Troyon
Repose (19th century) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125393/repose-19th-century-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Cloud with rain effect, editable design element set
Cloud with rain effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418111/cloud-with-rain-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Cattle Drinking (1851) by Constant Troyon
Cattle Drinking (1851) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126851/cattle-drinking-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Lightning cloud, editable design element set
Lightning cloud, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418207/lightning-cloud-editable-design-element-setView license
Ploughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheur
Ploughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain license
Cloud , editable design element remix set
Cloud , editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381511/cloud-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Traditional farming with oxen.
Traditional farming with oxen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17441100/traditional-farming-with-oxenView license
Mythical dragon editable design, community remix
Mythical dragon editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183561/mythical-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView license
Traditional farming with oxen
Traditional farming with oxen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17441124/traditional-farming-with-oxenView license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
A team of oxen being made to pull a plough. Engraving by M. van der Gucht.
A team of oxen being made to pull a plough. Engraving by M. van der Gucht.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015383/team-oxen-being-made-pull-plough-engraving-van-der-guchtFree Image from public domain license
Editable stormy cloud design element set
Editable stormy cloud design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322019/editable-stormy-cloud-design-element-setView license
A team of oxen being made to pull a plough. Engraving by P. Moran after R. Bonheur.
A team of oxen being made to pull a plough. Engraving by P. Moran after R. Bonheur.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006547/image-horse-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Plowing in the Nile Delta. Egypt. by Carleton H Graves
Plowing in the Nile Delta. Egypt. by Carleton H Graves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14292626/plowing-the-nile-delta-egypt-carleton-gravesFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Going to Market on a Misty Morning (1851) by Constant Troyon
Going to Market on a Misty Morning (1851) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788056/going-market-misty-morning-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Farm livestock outdoors mammal.
Farm livestock outdoors mammal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12203258/photo-image-cow-plant-personView license
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666748/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man with oxen by Adolphe Braun
Man with oxen by Adolphe Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325600/man-with-oxen-adolphe-braunFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Melkmeisje (1793) by Abraham Delfos and Paulus Potter
Melkmeisje (1793) by Abraham Delfos and Paulus Potter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787681/melkmeisje-1793-abraham-delfos-and-paulus-potterFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper nature sticker set, editable design
Ripped paper nature sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916878/ripped-paper-nature-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Gamekeeper (1850s) by Constant Troyon
The Gamekeeper (1850s) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787296/the-gamekeeper-1850s-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper nature sticker set, editable design
Ripped paper nature sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916112/ripped-paper-nature-sticker-set-editable-designView license
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist for Arkansas…
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist for Arkansas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3260417/free-photo-image-agriculture-angus-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Landschaft mit Sämann, im Hintergrund ein See mit Insel, 1873 by hans thoma
Landschaft mit Sämann, im Hintergrund ein See mit Insel, 1873 by hans thoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945719/landschaft-mit-samann-hintergrund-ein-see-mit-insel-1873-hans-thomaFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645304/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farm livestock outdoors nature.
Farm livestock outdoors nature.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12097344/photo-image-background-cow-plantView license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stephens Creek daily feeding by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickr
Stephens Creek daily feeding by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038665/photo-image-face-nature-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Local farms template for social media
Local farms template for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025201/local-farms-template-for-social-mediaView license
Camodian local farmer ploughing the soil.
Camodian local farmer ploughing the soil.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/55569/premium-photo-image-cow-cambodia-agricultural-occupationView license
Support local farmers poster template, editable text & design
Support local farmers poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105186/support-local-farmers-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A man ploughing with oxen; in the background, women tending the paddy fields. Gouache drawing, 18--.
A man ploughing with oxen; in the background, women tending the paddy fields. Gouache drawing, 18--.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955416/image-background-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license