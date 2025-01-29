Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechicken farmchicken paintingbarn paintingcountry chickenfarmbarn farmingpublic domain oil paintinghens paintings artPoultry (c. 1855–60) by Charles Émile JacqueOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6379 x 4030 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6379 x 4030 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314653/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseChickens (1860-1869) by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128249/chickens-1860-1869-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314510/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseChickens gathering in barnyard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19008424/chickens-gathering-barnyardView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314652/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseCock and hen, 1867, by Ferdinand von Wright. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425572/cock-and-hen-1867-ferdinand-von-wright-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314628/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseChickens (19th century) by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125430/chickens-19th-century-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397245/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseDouze Eaux-Fortes et Pointes Seches, XII: Farm Scene with Hens and Rooster (1877) by Auguste Delâtrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783982/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314280/editable-farm-design-element-setView licensePNG Vintage rooster illustration with plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15260231/png-vintage-rooster-illustration-with-plantsView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314651/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseVintage rooster illustration with plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242107/vintage-rooster-illustration-with-plantsView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314198/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseVintage farmyard chicken illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19137763/vintage-farmyard-chicken-illustrationView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314202/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseVintage farmyard chicken illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18300832/vintage-farmyard-chicken-illustrationView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314260/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseHen illustration watercolor chicken.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15432855/hen-illustration-watercolor-chickenView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314279/editable-farm-design-element-setView licensePNG Hen illustration watercolor chicken.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478909/png-hen-illustration-watercolor-chickenView licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314627/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseGallus domesticus: The domestic cock and hen by Elijah Chapman Kellogghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405800/gallus-domesticus-the-domestic-cock-and-hen-elijah-chapman-kelloggFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314511/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseRooster and hens at the farm. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370624/free-photo-image-animal-bird-breedingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314261/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA rooster with Hens and Chicks (1855) by Albertus Verhoesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735400/rooster-with-hens-and-chicks-1855-albertus-verhoesenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314196/editable-farm-design-element-setView licensePNG An isolated raw chicken illustration watercolor poultry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15754580/png-isolated-raw-chicken-illustration-watercolor-poultryView licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003939/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseHen nest night sky starshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17783558/hen-nest-night-sky-starsView licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseAnthropomorphic donkey in countryside attire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18454576/anthropomorphic-donkey-countryside-attireView licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153334/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseA Poultry Yard (c. 1660 - c. 1665) by Melchior d Hondecoeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743541/poultry-yard-c-1660-1665-melchior-hondecoeterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151599/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseChickens gathered in barnyard illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007909/chickens-gathered-barnyard-illustrationView licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153375/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseRooster and Hen, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773600/rooster-and-hen-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license