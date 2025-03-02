rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Musician (1859) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissanceoil paintingrenaissancerenaissance musiciansguitarrenaissance dutch artpublic domain oil paintingclassical guitar
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Jules Pelletier (1867) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
Jules Pelletier (1867) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786386/jules-pelletier-1867-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Classical music cover template
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license
Man Reading (1851) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
Man Reading (1851) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788054/man-reading-1851-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Cuirassier with Drawn Sword by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier (Cast by)
Cuirassier with Drawn Sword by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier (Cast by)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963130/cuirassier-with-drawn-sword-jean-louis-ernest-meissonier-cast-byFree Image from public domain license
Classical music fest Instagram post template, editable text
Classical music fest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597470/classical-music-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Jovial Trooper (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
The Jovial Trooper (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128628/the-jovial-trooper-1865-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996753/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The End of the Game of Cards (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
The End of the Game of Cards (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128605/the-end-the-game-cards-1865-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night blue border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night blue border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960322/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Commemorative Cigar Box (1912) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert, Miniature copy after Franz Krüger and Miniature copy after Jean…
Commemorative Cigar Box (1912) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert, Miniature copy after Franz Krüger and Miniature copy after Jean…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129778/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night blue border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night blue border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960319/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128367/1814-1862-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Blue Starry Night border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Blue Starry Night border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950928/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The Betrothal of Raphael and the Niece of Cardinal Bibbiena (1813-14) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
The Betrothal of Raphael and the Niece of Cardinal Bibbiena (1813-14) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125453/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Blue Starry Night border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Blue Starry Night border background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950929/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Man, ca. 1610 – 1620 by flemish master around 1610/1620
Portrait of a Man, ca. 1610 – 1620 by flemish master around 1610/1620
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959659/portrait-man-ca-1610-1620-flemish-master-around-16101620Free Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Young Woman (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliet
Portrait of a Young Woman (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151421/portrait-young-woman-17th-century-hendrik-cornelisz-van-vlietFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night border blue background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night border blue background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932167/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Younger
The Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night border yellow background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night border yellow background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002289/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Lute Player (Rembrandt van Rijn) (ca. 1629 (Baroque)) by Jan Lievensz
Lute Player (Rembrandt van Rijn) (ca. 1629 (Baroque)) by Jan Lievensz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135962/lute-player-rembrandt-van-rijn-ca-1629-baroque-jan-lievenszFree Image from public domain license
Blue Starry Night desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Blue Starry Night desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950935/blue-starry-night-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Renaissance cat playing lute
Renaissance cat playing lute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18550969/renaissance-cat-playing-luteView license
Classic collection poster template
Classic collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Man with Carnation, ca. 1515 by dutch master around 1515
Portrait of a Man with Carnation, ca. 1515 by dutch master around 1515
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984566/portrait-man-with-carnation-ca-1515-dutch-master-around-1515Free Image from public domain license
Starry Night border yellow background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night border yellow background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002288/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Young Woman with a Lute (ca.1662–1663) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Young Woman with a Lute (ca.1662–1663) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015476/young-woman-with-lute-johannes-vermeerFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night border blue background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night border blue background, Van Gogh's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932174/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Man Holding a Rosary (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
Portrait of a Man Holding a Rosary (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150315/portrait-man-holding-rosary-1510-1520-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Starry Night blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Starry Night blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960359/starry-night-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh-inspired irises background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh-inspired irises background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933482/van-gogh-inspired-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A lute player, null by johann friedrich morgenstern
A lute player, null by johann friedrich morgenstern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983730/lute-player-null-johann-friedrich-morgensternFree Image from public domain license
Mountain & Van Gogh's irises background, remixed by rawpixel
Mountain & Van Gogh's irises background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957931/mountain-van-goghs-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Serenade (1629) by Judith Leyster
The Serenade (1629) by Judith Leyster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731585/the-serenade-1629-judith-leysterFree Image from public domain license