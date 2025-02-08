rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Swiss Lake (possibly 1850s) by Eugène Deshayes
Save
Edit Image
public domainmountain oil paintingmountain village paintings public domainlandscape oil paintings public domainlandscape painting lakemountain public domainriverpublic domain oil painting
Travel magazine cover template
Travel magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331393/travel-magazine-cover-templateView license
River Landscape with Mining (1620-1629) by Martin Rykaert
River Landscape with Mining (1620-1629) by Martin Rykaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135974/river-landscape-with-mining-1620-1629-martin-rykaertFree Image from public domain license
Nature holiday Facebook post template
Nature holiday Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView license
Mist on the River (c. 1889) by Jean Charles Cazin
Mist on the River (c. 1889) by Jean Charles Cazin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776598/mist-the-river-c-1889-jean-charles-cazinFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Village Landscape (1881) by Henry Pember Smith
Village Landscape (1881) by Henry Pember Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783403/village-landscape-1881-henry-pember-smithFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fellah Women Drawing Water (c. 1873–75) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Fellah Women Drawing Water (c. 1873–75) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784320/fellah-women-drawing-water-c-1873-75-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
Brook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Brook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831719/png-1928-1933-artView license
Merced River, Yosemite Valley. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Merced River, Yosemite Valley. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16451903/merced-river-yosemite-valley-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892784/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView license
Nocturnal Canal Landscape with Fishing Boats, ca. 1645 – 1650 by aert van der neer
Nocturnal Canal Landscape with Fishing Boats, ca. 1645 – 1650 by aert van der neer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980382/image-sunset-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892792/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView license
Russian river landscape, null by johann nepomuk rauch
Russian river landscape, null by johann nepomuk rauch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944959/russian-river-landscape-null-johann-nepomuk-rauchFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic mountain lake background, nature background, editable design
Aesthetic mountain lake background, nature background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891294/aesthetic-mountain-lake-background-nature-background-editable-designView license
Flußlandschaft im Mondschein, null by friedrich wilhelm hirt
Flußlandschaft im Mondschein, null by friedrich wilhelm hirt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950547/flusslandschaft-mondschein-null-friedrich-wilhelm-hirtFree Image from public domain license
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035842/planetarium-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape (19th century) by Paul Désiré Trouillebert
Landscape (19th century) by Paul Désiré Trouillebert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126036/landscape-19th-century-paul-desire-trouillebertFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape Instagram post template
Winter landscape Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723275/winter-landscape-instagram-post-templateView license
Serene ancient river landscape view.
Serene ancient river landscape view.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17402710/serene-ancient-river-landscape-viewView license
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
Mountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892790/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView license
Landscape with the River Main, null by jakob bürgi
Landscape with the River Main, null by jakob bürgi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934858/landscape-with-the-river-main-null-jakob-burgiFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landschaft mit einem Fluß, an dessen von Bäumen bestandenem Ufer rechts ein Angler steht, null by carl sebastian von bemmel
Landschaft mit einem Fluß, an dessen von Bäumen bestandenem Ufer rechts ein Angler steht, null by carl sebastian von bemmel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944257/image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Bathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784318/bathers-the-borromean-isles-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mountain Landscape with Travelers at a Well, ca. 1610 – 1620 by frederik van valckenborch
Mountain Landscape with Travelers at a Well, ca. 1610 – 1620 by frederik van valckenborch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981369/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
River landscape, ca. 1800 – 1806 by georg melchior kraus
River landscape, ca. 1800 – 1806 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943960/river-landscape-ca-1800-1806-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain license
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Country Fair (1821) by Adolphe Eugène Gabriel Roehn
Country Fair (1821) by Adolphe Eugène Gabriel Roehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791111/country-fair-1821-adolphe-eugene-gabriel-roehnFree Image from public domain license
Mountain adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Mountain adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762131/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape with Hills and a Castle (1662-1749 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemen
Landscape with Hills and a Castle (1662-1749 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136322/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Solo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.
Solo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057343/solo-travel-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gebirgsdorf mit zwei Kirchtürmen, an einem See gelegen, null by daniel düringer
Gebirgsdorf mit zwei Kirchtürmen, an einem See gelegen, null by daniel düringer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951589/gebirgsdorf-mit-zwei-kirchturmen-einem-see-gelegen-null-daniel-duringerFree Image from public domain license
Norway travel guide book cover template
Norway travel guide book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434994/norway-travel-guide-book-cover-templateView license
Landscape with Figures (3rd quarter 17th century) by French
Landscape with Figures (3rd quarter 17th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136239/landscape-with-figures-3rd-quarter-17th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Sleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Sleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672588/sleeping-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Serene landscape with glowing water.
Serene landscape with glowing water.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18453896/serene-landscape-with-glowing-waterView license