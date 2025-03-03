Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian engravingfloralweddingsketches vintage womanpaper toyspapervictorianadultThe Bridesmaids (1858)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 808 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1077 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licensePNG Elegant bridesmaids watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15358892/png-elegant-bridesmaids-watercolor-illustrationView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseElegant bridesmaids watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316896/elegant-bridesmaids-watercolor-illustrationView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl with Garland (19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156856/girl-with-garland-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Elegant bridesmaids in pink dresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15352992/png-elegant-bridesmaids-pink-dressesView licenseVintage Victorian women background, pastel pink design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8652127/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseElegant bridesmaids in pink dresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316894/elegant-bridesmaids-pink-dressesView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Bride with gothic wedding historical victorian fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16378600/png-bride-with-gothic-wedding-historical-victorian-fashionView licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672093/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseBride with gothic wedding historical victorian fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16337166/bride-with-gothic-wedding-historical-victorian-fashionView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseBride wedding historical victorian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16336375/bride-wedding-historical-victorianView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePNG A bride victorian fashion wedding.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16041617/png-bride-victorian-fashion-weddingView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG A bride historical victorian romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16041895/png-bride-historical-victorian-romanticView licenseVintage Victorian women background, pastel blue design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698031/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseMassachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784124/massachusettsboffins-bower-boston-1875-morseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698106/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Woman wearing blank white off-the-shoulder dress with gathered detail fashion wedding adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13945597/png-white-backgroundView licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Elegant bridesmaids holding bouquetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15357865/png-elegant-bridesmaids-holding-bouquetsView licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687601/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseJournal des Dames et des Modes, Costumes Parisiens, 25 novembre 1831, (2938): Coiffure de M. Jouenn (...) (1831) by August…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771719/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551776/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseLe Journal des Dames et des Demoiselles, 1858, 1.4, No. 525 : Edition Belge, Modes (...) (1858) by A Bodin, Jules David 1808…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13773730/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499228/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseElegant bridesmaids holding bouquetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316891/elegant-bridesmaids-holding-bouquetsView licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551747/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseA bride historical victorian romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16012623/bride-historical-victorian-romanticView licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540620/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licensePantomime Party (1870)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785904/pantomime-party-1870Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBride and bridesmaids (1940s) by Mabel Tustin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029607/bride-and-bridesmaids-1940s-mabel-tustinFree Image from public domain license