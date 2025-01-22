rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pyramids of Dahshoor from the East (1857) by Francis Frith
Save
Edit Image
monumentegypt printpersonnaturesandpublic domainlandscapepyramids
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the East (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the East (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782744/the-pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-east-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the Southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the Southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782876/the-pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-southwest-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template, editable text
Travel package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466103/travel-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782677/the-pyramids-sakkarah-from-the-northeast-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727747/travel-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh (c. 1860) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh (c. 1860) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786524/grande-pyramide-ghyzeh-c-1860-wilhelm-hammerschmidtFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682506/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Second Pyramid, from the Southeast (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Second Pyramid, from the Southeast (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782856/the-second-pyramid-from-the-southeast-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Historical tours blog banner template, editable text
Historical tours blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466071/historical-tours-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh from the southwest (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh from the southwest (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786700/the-pyramids-el-geezeh-from-the-southwest-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682508/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pyramids of Gizeh (1860's) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
Pyramids of Gizeh (1860's) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785911/pyramids-gizeh-1860s-wilhelm-hammerschmidtFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513122/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Ramasseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, First View (c. 1857) by Francis Frith
The Ramasseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, First View (c. 1857) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044484/the-ramasseum-el-kurneh-thebes-first-view-c-1857-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram story template, editable text
Travel package Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727750/travel-package-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx, from the southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx, from the southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782724/photo-image-person-sand-pyramidFree Image from public domain license
Travel package blog banner template, editable text
Travel package blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727769/travel-package-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321843/the-pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-east-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History class Instagram post template, editable text
History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466092/history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Rameseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, first view (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Rameseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, first view (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782714/the-rameseum-el-kurneh-thebes-first-view-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672094/community-remixView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, From the East by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321851/the-pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-east-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, editable text and design
National history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh, from the South-West (1858) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh, from the South-West (1858) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044748/the-pyramids-el-geezeh-from-the-south-west-1858-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian desert background, mountains border
Egyptian desert background, mountains border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419601/egyptian-desert-background-mountains-borderView license
Temple of Cestius (late 1850's) by James Anderson
Temple of Cestius (late 1850's) by James Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787899/temple-cestius-late-1850s-james-andersonFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682505/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1858.
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1858.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967484/the-great-pyramid-and-the-great-sphinx-photograph-francis-frith-1858Free Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Ramesseum of El-Kurney, Thebes, Second View by Francis Frith
The Ramesseum of El-Kurney, Thebes, Second View by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250358/the-ramesseum-el-kurney-thebes-second-view-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614521/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Temple of Komumboo (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Temple of Komumboo (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782672/the-temple-komumboo-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Go outside & explore quote Instagram post template
Go outside & explore quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730168/outside-explore-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, Egypt: view from the east. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1858.
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, Egypt: view from the east. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1858.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966939/photo-image-dog-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
National history Instagram story template, editable text
National history Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708067/national-history-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Second Pyramid from the Southeast by Francis Frith
The Second Pyramid from the Southeast by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254815/the-second-pyramid-from-the-southeast-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
National history Instagram post template, editable text
National history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708052/national-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Sphinx and Great Pyramid, Gizeh. From the album: Egypt and Palestine, volume I; 1857; Frith, Francis (1857) by Francis…
The Sphinx and Great Pyramid, Gizeh. From the album: Egypt and Palestine, volume I; 1857; Frith, Francis (1857) by Francis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028987/photo-image-public-domain-landscape-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license