Midi (Mme Devéria) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
Classic literature poster template
La leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Vintage collection Instagram post template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage cosmetics poster template
The Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadryl
Vintage boutique Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
La Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gill
Tropical resort blog banner template, editable text
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Horror movie class Instagram post template, editable text
L'Europe (1700–1899)
Vintage boutique editable presentation template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VIII: La robe neuve (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Physionomies de Paris #5: Palais de l'Industrie (Champs Élysées) (1838–1899) by Achille Isidore Gilbert
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
La Pensée (Thought) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Midi. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
L'Abeille impériale, no. II: Bonnet et chapeau de Mad. Perrot-Victrich (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Century
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
The Confessional (1867) by James Tissot
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Journal des Gens du Monde. Fantaisies No. 1: Travestissemens Originaux pour les Bals de 1834 (1834) by Paul Gavarni
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Modes et Manières No. 22: Le billet doux (Cheveux retroussés. Spencer de velours) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
La musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)
