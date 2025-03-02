Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingantique paintings readingwomen bookvintage paperantique purplereading books painting19th19th century fashionMidi (Mme Devéria) (1810–1857) by Achille DevériaOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1199 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThree in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788724/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licenseLa leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787359/lecon-piano-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787433/heures-matin-mlle-nisdal-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723741/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777839/vintage-cosmetics-poster-templateView licenseThe Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadrylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775203/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722557/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821552/tropical-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Europe (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique editable presentation template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718185/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VIII: La robe neuve (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786412/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licensePhysionomies de Paris #5: Palais de l'Industrie (Champs Élysées) (1838–1899) by Achille Isidore Gilberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775627/image-people-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseDress for success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa Pensée (Thought) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787405/pensee-thought-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseMidi. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651273/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseL'Abeille impériale, no. II: Bonnet et chapeau de Mad. Perrot-Victrich (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786450/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788398/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThe Confessional (1867) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128674/the-confessional-1867-james-tissotFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseJournal des Gens du Monde. Fantaisies No. 1: Travestissemens Originaux pour les Bals de 1834 (1834) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788746/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseModes et Manières No. 22: Le billet doux (Cheveux retroussés. Spencer de velours) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793028/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLa musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787990/musique-concert-militaire-dans-jardin-publique-1840sFree Image from public domain license